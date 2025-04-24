Five storylines heading into 2025 Chevron Championship

The first major of the 2025 women’s golf season starts on Thursday. Here are five storylines as we begin the Chevron Championship in Houston, Texas.

5) Seven different champions this year.

There have been seven tournaments in 2025 leading up to the Chevron Championship, and so far we have seven different winners. The champions have been 2020 United States Women’s Open champion A-lim Kim of South Korea (Tournament of Champions in Orlando), Yealimi Noh of San Francisco, California (Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida), Angel Yin of Los Angeles, California (Honda LPGA Thailand), 2015 Evian Championship winner, 2016 Chevron Championship winner and 2024 Women’s British Open champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand (HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore), Rio Takeda of Koshi, Japan (Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan Island in China), 2014 Evian Championship winner Hyo-joo Kim of Wonju, South Korea (Ford Championship in Chandler, Arizona), and Ingrid Lindblad of Halmstad, Sweden (JM Eagle LA Championship).

4) Third year at the Woodlands.

For 40 years the first major of the year took place at Rancho Mirage, California. However, in 2023, the tournament moved from California to Texas with Chevron taking over as the primary sponsor. The first two champions in the Woodlands have been Americans Lilia Vu of Fountain Valley, California and Nelly Korda of Bradenton.

3) Lydia Ko dealing with an injury.

The world number three is dealing with a neck spasm and numbness in her right arm according to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek. Ko reportedly suffered the ailments after waking up on Sunday.

2) Who is Jeeno Thitikul?

The second ranked player in the world is from Ban Pong, Thailand, is 22 years of age, and is only behind Korda in the world rankings. The Youth Olympic Games gold medalist has four wins on the LPGA Tour, and seven top 10 finishes in majors to date.

1) Eyes on Nelly Korda.

The focus at this time is on Korda, who was the Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo, and two-time major champion (2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship). However, Korda has not yet won a tournament in 2025, and has not been in the winner’s circle since November.