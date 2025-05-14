Five storylines heading into 2025 PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship starts Thursday from Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are five storylines.

1) Scottie Scheffler is red hot.

The two-time Masters champion is the co-betting favourite at +500. The reason why is he is considered the man to beat this week was because of his spectacular play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson near Dallas at the beginning of the month. There Scheffler did not just score low (had a four round score of -31), he clobbered the field. Scheffler beat his nearest competitor by eight full strokes. Erik van Rooyen of Bellville, South Africa was in second place at -23.

2) Can Rory McIlroy win another major?

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy won the only major this year, and that was at the Masters in Augusta last month. Now that he has won the career grand slam, do not be surprised if McIlroy is more relaxed with his entire game. He will be going after his sixth major win, on a course he has had past success. When the course has hosted a regular PGA stop over the last 15 years, McIlroy has won four times (2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024). He is the other co-betting favourite at +500.

3) Who won the PGA Championship the last time at Quail Hollow?

This will be the second time the PGA Championship will have been at Quail Hollow. The first time was in 2017. That year Justin Thomas won his first career major as he posted a winning score of -8 to beat Italy’s Francesco Molinari, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and American Patrick Reed by two strokes. Thomas’s chances of winning this year are at +2000.

4) Could we have a first time major champion?

There are three golfers ranked inside the top 10 who have not won a major. They are Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg (sixth), American Russell Henley (eighth), and Austria’s Sepp Straka (ninth). Aberg is at +1200, Henley is at +5000 and Straka is at +6000. Straka won last week in Philadelphia.

5) Who are the LIV Favourites?

They are Americans Bryson DeChambeau at +1000, and Brooks Koepka at +2000. They have a combined seven major titles. They have won two United States Opens each, and Koepka has won three PGA Championships.