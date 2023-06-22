Golf News and Rumors

Five storylines heading into the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championships

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rose Zhang

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship got underway on Thursday from the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. Here are five storylines to keep in mind.

5) Baltusrol hosting its third major in women’s golf.

Twice before the Baltusrol Golf Club has hosted a major in women’s golf. In 1961, Mickey Wright of San Diego, California was victorious at the United States Women’s Open despite a poor score of +5. Then in 1985, Kathy Baker of Albany, New York had a score of -8, to beat Judy Clark of Akron, Ohio by three strokes. Baker later went by the name of Kathy Guadagnino. Baltusrol has hosted nine majors in men’s golf. Jimmy Walker of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma won the last major as he was victorious at the 2016 PGA Championship.

4) Lilia Vu won the first major of the year.

Lilia Vu of Fountain Valley, California won the first major of 2023. She was victorious at the Chevron Championship in Woodlands, Texas. It was the first time the Chevron Championship was in Texas. The tournament was previously held in Palm Springs, California, but with the sponsorship change (previously the ANA Inspiration), there was a location change too.

3) LIV/PGA Tour story will not dominate the headlines.

Over the last month, the feud (and now alliance) between the LIV Tour and PGA Tour have been the talk of golf. It has taken away from the actual action on the golf course. We will not see that in Baltusrol this weekend. The winners will be golf fans. However, it should be noted that there were significantly more television coverage for the United States Men’s Open last week than the Women’s PGA Championship this week.

2) Top three golfers in the world in the same group.

One of the most intriguing pairings in the field is Group 49 where the top three golfers in the world are in the same group. They are world number one Jin Young Ko of South Korea, world number two Nelly Korda of the United States and world number three Lydia Ko of New Zealand. The three have combined for five major titles. Jin Young Ko won the 2019 ANA Inspiration and 2019 Evian Championship. Lydia Ko won the 2015 Evian Championship and 2016 ANA Inspiration, and Korda won the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship.

1) Great intrigue surrounding Rose Zhang.

Arcadia, California’s Rose Zhang has simply been the top story of golf over the last month. At the age of 20, Zhang has won the last two National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Championships with Stanford University. Then in her professional debut at the beginning of the month, she won the Mizuho Americas Open in a two-hole playoff over Jennifer Kupcho. In the process, Zhang became the first golfer since Beverly Hanson of Fargo, North Dakota to win in her LPGA debut. Hanson won the 1951 Eastern Open.

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors LPGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Over 200,000 Fans Expected To Attend Travelers Championship 2023

Over 200,000 Fans Expected To Attend Travelers Championship 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Travelers Championship 2023- Tee Times, Pairings, Schedule, and Weather Forecast
Travelers Championship 2023: Tee Times, Pairings, Schedule, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Clark Has Moved Up 300 Spots of OWGR Since May 2022
Wyndham Clark Has Moved Up 300 Spots of OWGR Since May 2022
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey Took To Social Media To Celebrate His High School Classmate, U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Travelers Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Travelers Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Los Angeles Country Club Made Less Than 20% Of U.S. Open Tickets Available To The Public
Los Angeles Country Club Made Less Than 20% Of U.S. Open Tickets Available To The Public
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top