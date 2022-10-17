MLB News and Rumors

Five takeaways from 2022 NLDS

Jeremy Freeborn
The National League Championship Series will take place starting Tuesday from San Diego, California. The two National League Divisional Series completed on Saturday with the Philadelphia Phillies knocking out the Atlanta Braves three games to one, and the San Diego Padres knocking out the Los Angeles Dodgers three games to one.

5) Dodgers out despite winning 111 games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a fantastic regular season with a record of 111 wins and 51 losses, with a winning percentage of .685. Yet, they did not even qualify for the NLCS, as they were eliminated in four games by the San Diego Padres.

4) Padres had a monster seventh inning in game four.

Down 3-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Padres scored five runs to take a two-run lead en route to a 5-3 win. San Diego sent 10 players to the plate and had five runs on five hits. The only Padres player with an extra base hit in the inning was shortstop Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon-si, South Korea, who had a RBI double which scored Trent Grisham.

3) New World Series champion.

What we found out on Saturday is that the Atlanta Braves will be unable to defend as World Series champions. The Phillies beat the Braves three games to one, and outscored them 24-13 in the four games. The last team to defend their World Series title were the 2000 New York Yankees.

2) Phillies tie franchise record for most runs in a playoff inning in game three.

In the Phillies’s third inning in game three on Friday, they tied a franchise record for most runs in a playoff inning with six, in a 9-1 Philadelphia romp over Atlanta, which at the time gave the Phillies a 2-1 series lead. In the inning, Rhys Hoskins of Sacramento, California hit a three-run home run, and Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada hit a two-run blast. The home runs were a combined 795 feet. The first time the Phillies scored six runs in a playoff game was also in the 2022 postseason–in the ninth inning of game one of the National League Wildcard Series–a 6-3 Phillies win over the St. Louis Cardinals on October 7.

1) J.T. Realmuto makes MLB postseason history.

In game four of the Phillies’s 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, J.T. Realmuto of Del City, Oklahoma became the first catcher in MLB playoff history to hit an inside-the-park home run. Interestingly, Realmuto has accomplished the feat twice in the regular season.

 

 

