Five Things We Learned From Aaron Rodgers Introductory Press Conference With The New York Jets

Wendi Oliveros
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers appeared relaxed and happy as he was introduced as the next quarterback of the New York Jets.

The press conference was part of a day of activities for Rodgers who traveled to the Jets facility for the first time on Wednesday, April 26.

Though everyone knew this was happening, seeing him in Jets gear is still surreal.

Rodgers is an NFL veteran who knows how to handle the media, even if it is the infamous New York media.

Here are five things we learned from Rodgers’ press conference.

1. He Is In New York For The Foreseeable Future

The New York media immediately started peppering him with questions about how long he intends to play or be a member of the Jets.

Rodgers responded realistically by saying that he is an older guy and is committed to being in New York for the foreseeable future.

He is focused on the 2023 season and did not give the impression that if he stays healthy, this relationship with the Jets has a one-year expiration date.

Rodgers plans to start working out at the facility tomorrow and wants to get busy on team building.

2. He Is Excited For The Fresh Start

Five Things We Learned From Aaron Rodgers Introductory Press Conference With The New York Jets

Rodgers smiled often and talked about how eager he is to start working with the Jets coaching staff including head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett who served as Rodgers’ OC in Green Bay from 2019-2021.

3. He Likes Being In A Big City

Rodgers talked about growing up in a small town and playing in a small town for 18 years.

He is intrigued about living and working near New York City and wants to find a place to live and get settled in quickly.

4. He Was Gracious To The Green Bay Packers Organization

Rodgers handled the questions about what went wrong at Green Bay with grace.

He did not elaborate in much detail but shared his gratitude for his time in Green Bay.

Rodgers also admitted that he has not spoken with the other Green Bay legendary quarterback traded to the Jets, Brett Favre, about another similarity in their career paths.

5. He Wants To Win A Super Bowl

Rodgers gave kudos to “Broadway Joe” who was part of the Super Bowl III winning team.

He said the plan was never to take No. 12 because that is forever linked to Namath.

Rodgers noted that while walking around the facility, the Super Bowl III trophy “looks lonely”.

 

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
