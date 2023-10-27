26 -year-old Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. will sing the National Anthem before the World Series gets underway on Friday, October 27, 2023.

H.E.R. is a California native who will open up Game 1 in Arlington, Texas.

Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. will perform the National Anthem before Game 1 of the #WorldSeries on Friday pic.twitter.com/Ukh7gsYeMz — MLB Life (@MLBLife) October 25, 2023

She is no stranger to sporting events having performed at the 2023 ESPY Awards in July.

H.E.R. performed her hit “The Journey” for a 30th anniversary tribute to the V Foundation established by the late N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano.

R&B Singer H.E.R singing her song “The Journey” at the ESPYs 🔥 What an artist!#ESPYS pic.twitter.com/auvDJOf1ed — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) July 13, 2023

President George W. Bush Will Throw Out First Pitch

It is not a surprise that President George W. Bush will throw out the first pitch before Game 1 in Arlington, Texas.

The former President is a longtime Texas Rangers fan and maintained an ownership stake in the team from 1989-1994.

Bush was a visible presence the last time the Rangers were in the World Series in 2010, and he threw out a pitch in that series also.

The 43rd President of the United States of America George W. Bush will throw out the 1st pitch before game 1 of the #WorldSeries President Bush also threw first pitches at the 2001 Yankees vs Diamondbacks plus in 2010 – Rangers and Giants + 2017 World Series Dodgers vs Astros pic.twitter.com/AUX3ejHDtm — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 26, 2023

The Rangers are one of six MLB teams (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Rangers) who have never won a World Series.

They are looking to rewrite history beginning with Game 1 in Arlington against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:00 PM EDT.

The game will air on FOX.

Zac Gallen will take the mound for Arizona, and Nathan Eovaldi will be the Rangers starting pitcher.

Tonight’s Game 1 starters. #WorldSeries Which pitcher will have a better performance tonight? pic.twitter.com/zEs1HLL8wr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2023