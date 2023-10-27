World Series

Five-Time Grammy Winner H.E.R. And President George W. Bush Will Be On The Field Before World Series Game 1

Wendi Oliveros
26 -year-old Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. will sing the National Anthem before the World Series gets underway on Friday, October 27, 2023.

H.E.R. is a California native who will open up Game 1 in Arlington, Texas.

She is no stranger to sporting events having performed at the 2023 ESPY Awards in July.

H.E.R. performed her hit “The Journey” for a 30th anniversary tribute to the V Foundation established by the late N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano.

President George W. Bush Will Throw Out First Pitch

It is not a surprise that President George W. Bush will throw out the first pitch before Game 1 in Arlington, Texas.

The former President is a longtime Texas Rangers fan and maintained an ownership stake in the team from 1989-1994.

Bush was a visible presence the last time the Rangers were in the World Series in 2010, and he threw out a pitch in that series also.

The Rangers are one of six MLB teams (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Rangers) who have never won a World Series.

They are looking to rewrite history beginning with Game 1 in Arlington against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:00 PM EDT.

The game will air on FOX.

Zac Gallen will take the mound for Arizona, and Nathan Eovaldi will be the Rangers starting pitcher.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
