Five Youngest Players To Score At A World Cup – Lionel Messi Just Misses Out

It’s always a special moment when a youngster scores in a big tournament like the World Cup, and England’s Jude Bellingham did exactly that in the Three Lions’ first game against Iran, however he does miss out on this top list by a few months.

1. Pelé – 17 years, 239 days

Pelé is the youngest player in history to score at a World Cup, and he’s the only player to score who’s under the age of 18.

He played a pivotal part in leading Brazil to World Cup glory back in 1958, scoring six times.

It was even more impressive that his first goal of the tournament came in a quarter final win over Wales, then he scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals and then two more in the final to help Brazil lift the trophy for the first time.

2. Manuel Rosas – 18 years, 93 days

Mexican defender Manuel Rosas is the second youngest scorer at a World Cup, and he certainly had a tournament to remember, for multiple reasons.

At just 18 years and 93 days old, Rosas scored twice for Mexico in a 6-3 defeat to Argentina, but one of his goals was the first ever penalty scored at a World Cup all the way back in 1930.

However just three days prior, he also scored the first ever own goal in a World Cup tournament, which arguably means he could have been the first scorer at 18 years and 90 days – but he just scored in the wrong net.

If you’re ever doing a quiz on World Cup knowledge and you’re asked about a first penalty ever, or a first own goal – be sure to guess Manuel Rosas!

3. Michael Owen – 18 years, 190 days

England’s Michael Owen is the third youngest goalscorer in a World Cup, and still to this day the youngest European goalscorer.

He netted for England in their group stage game against Romania back in 1998. He went on to score again in the tournament against Argentina in the last-16 in what is still to this day one of the countries most memorable goals.

He went on to win the Ballon d’Or in 2001, and became one of England’s greatest ever strikers.

4. Nicolae Kovács – 18 years, 197 days

Romanian striker Nicolae Kovács scored his only goal at a World Cup as Romania won 3-1 against Peru back in 1930. It was quite the occasion for Romania, as Constantin Stanciu also scored in the match, at the age of 19 years and 92 days old, and it’s the only time in World Cup history where two teenagers have scored in the same game.

5. Dmitry Sychev – 18 years, 231 days

Dmitry Sychev’s late goal for Russia against Belgium was the last that Russia scored in the 2002 World Cup, as they were eliminated from their group after this match,

That didn’t take away the spotlight from Sychev, who still remains in the five youngest players to have scored in the finals, however as time goes on it’s looking more likely that a younger prospect could move into fifth place.

