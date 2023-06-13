Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are making early strides in their pursuit of Oklahoma Sooners transfer, Derrick LeBlanc. The transfer news came as a surprise, especially after LeBlanc’s promising start in Norman, Oklahoma.

LeBlanc Hits Transfer Portal

LeBlanc, a defensive lineman and four-star recruit from Kissimmee, Florida, had his eyes set on a flourishing college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was a standout player in his recruiting class, ranked as the No. 33 defensive lineman and the 246th overall best recruit. His potential seemed evident, yet LeBlanc’s stint at Oklahoma was shorter than expected. Having enrolled at Oklahoma in January, his brief time there came to an end Monday when he entered the transfer portal.

NEWS: Oklahoma DL Derrick LeBlanc has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz. He was a 4-star recruit in the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class👀 https://t.co/Ve1Dk3NwbJ pic.twitter.com/xFo1geMzp9 — On3 (@On3sports) June 12, 2023

The Sooners had fortified their defensive line in the off-season. This included the likes of Jacob Lacey, Da’Jon Terry, and Phillip Paea joining the roster, as well as the return of Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley. These changes may have affected LeBlanc’s chance to get considerable playtime.

Looking forward to 2024, Oklahoma is set to welcome new talents including David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, and Nigel Smith. With such a competitive path to the field, LeBlanc has chosen to step away from the Sooners and explore fresh opportunities.

Florida and LSU in Hot Pursuit of Former Sooner

Enter Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

In his recruitment phase, LeBlanc visited the Florida Gators multiple times. It’s easy to see why Florida could be a leading contender for his transfer. It’s closer to home, and he’s familiar with the program. Plus, the prospect of becoming a Gator might be an enticing option for LeBlanc.

On the other hand, the LSU Tigers under coach Brian Kelly, present a tantalizing alternative. The Tigers are a top SEC program, poised to compete for top honors at the end of the year. LeBlanc previously visited Notre Dame when Kelly was at the helm, and this established connection could swing the pendulum in favor of LSU.

It’s a tantalizing conundrum. A return home to Florida or an exciting stint with a top SEC program under a familiar coach? For now, all we can do is wait for LeBlanc to announce his decision.

It’s all about finding the right fit for the talented young player. Wherever he lands, Derrick LeBlanc has the potential to make an enormous impact. For the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, the pursuit is on.

