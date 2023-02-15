Jerrick Gibson, the top running back in the college football recruiting class of 2024, is on the verge of committing to the University of Florida. The Gainesville native is believed to be deciding between Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, but with the recent departure of Georgia’s Offensive Coordinator, Todd Monken, Gibson’s sights are now firmly set on the Gators.

Monken’s Move to NFL a Factor in Gibson’s Choice to Commit to Gators

Monken played a significant role in Gibson’s recruitment, but with his move to the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, the OC situation in Georgia is not as appealing. The four-star recruit’s 4.57 40-yard dash time out of high school makes him a highly sought-after prospect, and he could make an immediate impact in his freshman year at Florida.

The fact that Gibson is a Gainesville native is also a factor in his decision. He has already visited the University of Florida six times, twice as many as any other school. This final push may be all that’s needed for Gibson to commit to Florida.

Should he choose Florida, Gibson could split carries with Trevor Etienne for a season before taking over the starting role himself. With his speed and athleticism, he could quickly become a game-changer for the Gators.

The departure of Monken from Georgia has had a significant impact on the recruitment of Gibson. Monken’s involvement in the recruiting process, combined with his reputation as a talented OC, made Georgia an attractive option for the running back. However, with Monken’s exit, the appeal of Georgia has diminished.

UF a Constant Presence in Gibson’s Recruiment

Florida, on the other hand, has been a consistent presence in Gibson’s recruitment. The running back’s numerous visits to Gainesville suggest a strong interest in the program, and with the departure of Monken, it seems likely that he will choose the Gators.

In addition to his speed, Gibson has a strong work ethic and a natural talent for the game. He has the potential to be one of the most dynamic running backs in college football, and his commitment to Florida would be a major win for the program.

