Florida Panthers reach third straight Stanley Cup Final

For the third straight year, the Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals. On Wednesday night they eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals and are set to face either the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars. The Oilers currently lead the Stars three games to one in the Western Conference Finals.

In 2023, the Panthers lost the Stanley Cup Final in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights. In 2024, the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games for their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

How did the Panthers win game five?

The Panthers came back to beat the Hurricanes in game five as they delivered a 5-3 win. The Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead after the first period, before the Panthers scored three goals in a span of four minutes and 36 seconds. In the third period, the Hurricanes tied the game at three before Florida won with two goals in six minutes and 45 seconds.

Who contributed to the Panthers in game five?

Four Panthers had multi-point games. Former Calgary Flames Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario and Matt Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona had one goal and one assist for two points each. Meanwhile, captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland and Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia had two assists each. The other three Panthers to score in game five were Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland, Carter Veerhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario, and Evan Rodrigues of Toronto.

Who led the Panthers in points in the series?

Four Panthers led the team with seven points. Bennett had four goals and three assists. Barkov had three goals and four assists, Tkachuk had two goals and five assists. Rodriguez had one goal and six assists.

Who has led the Panthers in points in the playoffs?

Barkov leads the team with 17 points. He has six goals and 11 assists.