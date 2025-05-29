NHL News and Rumors

Florida Panthers reach third straight Stanley Cup Final

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers

For the third straight year, the Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals. On Wednesday night they eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals and are set to face either the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars. The Oilers currently lead the Stars three games to one in the Western Conference Finals.

In 2023, the Panthers lost the Stanley Cup Final in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights. In 2024, the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games for their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

How did the Panthers win game five?

The Panthers came back to beat the Hurricanes in game five as they delivered a 5-3 win. The Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead after the first period, before the Panthers scored three goals in a span of four minutes and 36 seconds. In the third period, the Hurricanes tied the game at three before Florida won with two goals in six minutes and 45 seconds.

Who contributed to the Panthers in game five?

Four Panthers had multi-point games. Former Calgary Flames Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario and Matt Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona had one goal and one assist for two points each. Meanwhile, captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland and Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia had two assists each. The other three Panthers to score in game five were Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland, Carter Veerhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario, and Evan Rodrigues of Toronto.

Who led the Panthers in points in the series?

Four Panthers led the team with seven points. Bennett had four goals and three assists. Barkov had three goals and four assists, Tkachuk had two goals and five assists. Rodriguez had one goal and six assists.

Who has led the Panthers in points in the playoffs?

Barkov leads the team with 17 points. He has six goals and 11 assists.

 

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers reach third straight Stanley Cup Final

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26147997_168396541_lowres-2
Frederik Andersen records fifth NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23419156_168396541_lowres-2
Is Zach Hyman moving into the Conn Smythe conversation?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Tage Thompson
United States wins gold medal at 2025 IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers set franchise record for most goals in a playoff period
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 25 2025
NHL News and Rumors
oil skinner
X reacts to Stuart Skinner’s game two playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 24 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Sergei Bobrovsky records sixth NHL career playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 23 2025
More News
Arrow to top