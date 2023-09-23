By joining the licensed, safe and regulated sportsbook listed on this page, we will show you the easiest ways to place college football same game parlays in Florida ahead of a big week 4 matches.



How To Place College Football Same Game Parlays In Florida

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Get your free bet worth up to $1000 Place your college football same game parlay selection

Why Can I Now Place College Football Same Game Parlays In Florida?

Although online sports betting is restricted still in Florida, bettors across the USA have been long been joining BetOnline in order to place their college football bets.

Being an offshore sportsbook, operators such as BetOnline allow for customers to sign up and bet even if they reside in a restricted region like Florida With 25+ years of experience online, along with regulation and licensing certificates, they have a reputation that precedes them.

Not only do they allow for seamless wagering from any US region, but confidentiality is a top priority with just an email and a password needed to create an account.

Add to that exclusive markets you can’t find on traditional sites such as college football player props, and you are left with an all-inclusive and unique betting experience.

Do I Get Free Bets To Use On College Football?

As a new bettor with BetOnline, you will be afforded a large amount of flexibility when first signing up.

With a maximum deposit of $2000, bettors can unlock a free bet welcome bonus all the way up to $1000. Even if you can’t outlay that much initially, new players can still benefit from a 50% deposit match.

This ultimately leaves you with many opportunities to look out for in relation to college football.

What Same Game Parlay Markets Do They Have?

Same game parlays are a superb way to maximise the odds of your chosen game. By combining two or more selections together, you are able to maximise your winnings – the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

Below we have outlined just some of the selections that can be combined in college football same game parlays:

Moneyline

First Half total points

Over/Under spreads

First Quarter/Half-Time winner

Handicap win

Will there be overtime?

Margin of victory

College Football Same Game Parlay Picks

UCLA vs Utah – Saturday September 23rd

Under 52.5

Utah -4.5

Total same game parlay odds: +265

