College Football

Florida Sports Betting Update Allows You To Place College Football Same Game Parlays

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
minnesota nebraska college football (1)

By joining the licensed, safe and regulated sportsbook listed on this page, we will show you the easiest ways to place college football same game parlays in Florida ahead of a big week 4 matches.

How To Place College Football Same Game Parlays In Florida

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Get your free bet worth up to $1000
  4. Place your college football same game parlay selection
Join BetOnline Now

Why Can I Now Place College Football Same Game Parlays In Florida?

Although online sports betting is restricted still in Florida, bettors across the USA have been long been joining BetOnline in order to place their college football bets.

Being an offshore sportsbook, operators such as BetOnline allow for customers to sign up and bet even if they reside in a restricted region like Florida With 25+ years of experience online, along with regulation and licensing certificates, they have a reputation that precedes them.

Not only do they allow for seamless wagering from any US region, but confidentiality is a top priority with just an email and a password needed to create an account.

Add to that exclusive markets you can’t find on traditional sites such as college football player props, and you are left with an all-inclusive and unique betting experience.

Do I Get Free Bets To Use On College Football?

As a new bettor with BetOnline, you will be afforded a large amount of flexibility when first signing up.

With a maximum deposit of $2000, bettors can unlock a free bet welcome bonus all the way up to $1000. Even if you can’t outlay that much initially, new players can still benefit from a 50% deposit match.

This ultimately leaves you with many opportunities to look out for in relation to college football.

What Same Game Parlay Markets Do They Have?

Same game parlays are a superb way to maximise the odds of your chosen game. By combining two or more selections together, you are able to maximise your winnings – the greater the risk, the greater the reward.

Below we have outlined just some of the selections that can be combined in college football same game parlays:

  • Moneyline
  • First Half total points
  • Over/Under spreads
  • First Quarter/Half-Time winner
  • Handicap win
  • Will there be overtime?
  • Margin of victory

College Football Same Game Parlay Picks

UCLA vs Utah – Saturday September 23rd

  • Under 52.5
  • Utah -4.5
  • Total same game parlay odds: +265

College Football Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
College Football
Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting journalist that likes to use key stats and trends to find winners, plus highlight new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has many top industry contacts, including with some of the leading horse racing yards in the UK with his long association with FromTheStables and TrainersQuotes. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright too, plus was the former editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for the sportsbooks and exchange MatchBook and has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a trend to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a stats-based betting angle.
Andy Newton

