Jason Zandamela, a former rugby player from Mozambique, is a highly-touted offensive lineman. At 6-foot-4 and almost 300 lbs, Zandamela possesses the physicality and agility necessary to make an immediate impact on the college football field. He is among the top-ten interior offensive linemen in the class according to ESPN’s rankings. The four-star recruit, who is part of the ESPN 300 in the class of 2024, is reportedly on the verge of committing to Florida State University.

FSU Closing In On Zandamela Commitment

Zandamela’s interest in FSU began with an unofficial visit to Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles take on Clemson. The experience left a lasting impression on the young athlete, who attended Junior Day at FSU at the end of January. The program and coaches, including head coach Mike Norvell, made a lasting impact on Zandamela during his visit.

“I do my research on all of these programs,” Zandamela said. “They have to show love, basically. I know that whenever I go to whatever college I go to, it’s not going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh Jason, blah, blah, blah.’ I want college coaches to be 100% real with me and respect me as much as I respect them.”

It seems as though the coaches at Florida State have done just that. Zandamela is set to visit FSU again in the near future, which could be the final step in securing his commitment to the Seminoles.

Early Offer Sits Well With Zandamela

FSU offered Zandamela early on in the recruiting process, which has clearly made an impact on the young athlete. “It means a lot,” Zandamela said. “Them offering so early means that they really believed in me and my potential as an athlete and player.”

Zandamela’s positive experiences with the FSU coaching staff have left him with a strong feeling about the university. “I have a very good feeling about this place,” Zandamela continued. “I couldn’t tell you more.”

If Zandamela does commit to FSU, he will be another big piece to an already strong recruiting class of 2024. Currently the fourth-ranked class in the country, the Seminoles are shaping up well for the future.

A little throwback to December. What do you do after you win a championship? Jump over your 6’7” OL Coach, of course. Pretty impressive for a 6’3.5”-265 pound OL. And he’s even more impressive physically and athletically now! @JasonZandamela #TrenchMafia #RecruitCAI pic.twitter.com/NFN22thXs4 — Dan Meyer (@CoachMeyerCAI) July 30, 2022

It seems as though Jason Zandamela is strongly favoring Florida State University as his college destination. With a combination of strong coaching and a promising recruiting class, FSU could be the perfect fit for the talented offensive lineman. Keep an eye out for Zandamela’s official commitment in the near future.