After competing in near obscurity for nearly a decade, Florida State’s football team seeks to remain relevant under fourth-year coach Mike Norvell.

Coming off their first 10-win season since 2016, the offensively charged Seminoles are loading up with additional playmakers, bolstered by a No. 5 transfer ranking by 247Sports.com.

With the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase slated for Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, Norvell continues to drive the players through spring workouts, insisting the program is on the verge of claiming its first ACC title since 2014.

He appears to have the offense to back up the preseason claim.

Past Florida State Stars Coming Back To Coach Showcase

As a reminder of the Seminoles’ glory years, Norvell is bringing back two players each from the 1993 and 2013 national championship squads to coach the sides during Saturday’s showcase.

Charlie Ward, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and linebacker Henri Crockett will represent the 1993 squad, and running back Karlos Williams and defensive back PJ Williams will appear for the 2013 team.

The Seminoles open the 2023 campaign against LSU on Sept. 3 in Orlando. It will be the first opportunity for Novell to show off the program’s returning offensive talent.

The Seminoles expect to be led again by quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson. Plus, they added South Carolina transfer tight end Jaheim Bell.

Directed by Travis, FSU paced the nation with 7.46 plays of 20-plus yards per game. They also ranked first with eight touchdown drives of at least 90 yards.

Last season also marked the first time since 2016 FSU earned wins over Florida and Miami.

Seminoles Suffer Recruiting Hit, Then Score Big

To remain in contention for a major bowl next season, the Seminoles need to recruit like it is 1993 – not 2020 when a parade of top in-state talent made an exodus to rival programs.

The ‘Noles took a hit Wednesday when Blountstown (Fla.) High four-star safety Jordan Pride de-committed from the program, but rebounded Thursday.

FSU earned a commitment from four-star athlete Lawayne McCoy. A 6-foot-0, 170-pounder from Miami Central High, McCoy is listed as the No. 172 overall prospect by 247Sports.com. McCoy was on campus for an unofficial visit Thursday, watching the Seminoles’ spring practice.

With nine prep commitments, the Seminoles’ 2023 recruiting class featured five four-star players and was listed as No. 7 by 247Sports.com.

On Tuesday, FSU received a veteran boost, learning offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel was granted a waiver to compete in his seventh collegiate campaign. The transfer started all 13 games last season and returns to help protect Travis, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate.

For Travis to be in a Heisman conversation, it shows the Seminoles have risen from obscurity. Can the offense sustain the momentum next season? Saturday’s showcase will give fans their first clue.