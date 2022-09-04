Florida State v LSU – Odds, Picks & Predictions

Florida State Seminoles v LSU Tigers

Where and when?

Kick-off: Sunday, 9/4/2022 7:30 pm EDT.

Venue: Superdome, New Orleans LA.

TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Florida State

+165 +4 LSU -195 -4

Total Over 51

-110 Under 51

–110

Does ‘Neutral Venue’ Provide LSU Edge?

Sunday is traditionally reserved for NFL, but the first week of college football is different. This Sunday evening, Florida State travel to New Orleans to take on the LSU Tigers at the Superdome in a supposedly neutral venue. The Louisiana crowd should be overwhelmingly in favor of the Tigers. Last season, home-field advantage equated to roughly 2.5 points for LSU, so we can likely expect similar Sunday. Whether that will be enough to drive them to a victory remains to be seen.

How Will the Game be Decided?

Brand new southerner and his glorious accent, Brian Kelly will be in charge of LSU for the first time on Sunday. He has yet to announce a starting quarterback, but it is expected that Jayden Daniels will start ahead of redshirt freshman Garrett Nusmeier. Whoever gets the nod will be looking at star receiver Kayshon Boutte. The junior scored nine touchdowns in just six appearances last year before injury ruled him out for the season. The challenge for LSU will come when trying to deal with the Seminoles defensive front. LSU do not possess the most experienced bunch up front and if they fail to improve on last season’s performance then running the ball could be an issue and their quarterback could have pressure in his face all night.

Florida State got their campaign off to a successful start in week 0 trouncing Duquesne 47-7. Their run game was particularly impressive, and they racked up 406 yards with six touchdowns on the ground. The way to target this LSU defense may call for a different approach though. LSU lost five defensive backs this offseason and their defensive line is arguably their strength. Running the into the teeth of that beast might not yield the same results as last week. Florida State quarterback, Travis Jordan will instead be looking at what seems to be a fairly talented receiver corps. LSU might be able to get to Jordan in the pocket, but he does possess the speed to get away from them if needs be.

What is the Pick?

This has all the makings of a very close game. Given how little we know about LSU, they are a bit of a wildcard, but it feels like a game where we would rather be siding with the defense. The pick in this one is UNDER 51 total points.