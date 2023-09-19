The main event in the ACC takes place at noon on Saturday as two college football powerhouses meet when Clemson hosts Florida State. Clemson comes in with a 1-2 record, while FSU are undefeated at 3-0, and are ranked 4th in the nation. It sets up for an intriguing battle, and here, we take a look at the odds, and offer up or best bets, picks and predictions for the Week 4 ACC clash.

🏈 Event: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers 🏟️ Venue: Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 ⏰ Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: FSU-2.5 -110 / O/U 55 -110

FSU vs. Clemson Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook FSU -2.5 -110 -135 Over 55.5 -110 Clemson +2.5 -110 +115 Over 55.5 -110

Tale of the Tape

FSU Offense Clemson Defense 47.3 Points Per Game 19.7 466 Yards Per Game 246.7 5.4 Yards Per Rush 3.1 9.4 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.6 0.7 Sacks Per Game 1.3

Clemson Offense vs. FSU Defense

Clemson Offense FSU Defense 40.3 Points Per Game 22 489.3 Yards Per Game 391.7 5.7 Yards Per Rush 3.8 6.8 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.7 1 Sacks Per Game 2.7

Clemson vs. FSU Best Bets & Predictions

While the statistics on the tale of the tape look pretty for this Clemson defense, it is probably worth bearing in mind that they have played two cupcakes in Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic.

In their only real test of the season, they were demolished 28-7 by a Duke team that the jury is still out on. Dual threat QB Riley Leonard tore this defense apart comfortably in a 28-7 win for the Blue Devils.

Jordan Travis picked up a bit of a niggle as FSU struggled to put away Boston College on Saturday, but hopefully with a week’s rest, he will be back to close to full fitness. Mike Norvell said that he is fine, so he should be a full go on Saturday afternoon.

He is averaging 5.6 yards per rush on the year, and could pose all sorts of problems with his arms and legs for this Clemson D.

Clemson vs. FSU Best Bet

Our favorite pick in this game is FSU -2.5 at odds of -110 with BetOnline. The past two Clemson games, really showed us nothing, and we believe that they failed to pass the eye test against Duke.

On the other hand, FSU demolished LSU in Week 1 and we are forgiving them for last week’s close encounter at BC after their starting QB was a little banged up.

Cade Klubnik was bang average in the opener versus Duke after showing signs of life at the end of last season. This FSU defense is no pushover and he will not be able to rely on Will Shipley to churn out yards against them.

He is going to need to beat them with his arm, and we don’t think he can. Jordan Travis and the team of talented Seminoles will have too much for this Clemson team and win this one comfortably.

