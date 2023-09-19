The main event in the ACC takes place at noon on Saturday as two college football powerhouses meet when Clemson hosts Florida State. Clemson comes in with a 1-2 record, while FSU are undefeated at 3-0, and are ranked 4th in the nation. It sets up for an intriguing battle, and here, we take a look at the odds, and offer up or best bets, picks and predictions for the Week 4 ACC clash.
- 🏈 Event: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
- 🏟️ Venue: Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
- 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 12:00 pm ET
- 📺 TV: ABC
- 🎲 Odds: FSU-2.5 -110 / O/U 55 -110
Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
FSU vs. Clemson Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|FSU
|-2.5
|-110
|-135
|Over 55.5
|-110
|Clemson
|+2.5
|-110
|+115
|Over 55.5
|-110
Tale of the Tape
|FSU Offense
|Clemson Defense
|47.3
|Points Per Game
|19.7
|466
|Yards Per Game
|246.7
|5.4
|Yards Per Rush
|3.1
|9.4
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|4.6
|0.7
|Sacks Per Game
|1.3
Clemson Offense vs. FSU Defense
|Clemson Offense
|FSU Defense
|40.3
|Points Per Game
|22
|489.3
|Yards Per Game
|391.7
|5.7
|Yards Per Rush
|3.8
|6.8
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|7.7
|1
|Sacks Per Game
|2.7
Clemson vs. FSU Best Bets & Predictions
While the statistics on the tale of the tape look pretty for this Clemson defense, it is probably worth bearing in mind that they have played two cupcakes in Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic.
In their only real test of the season, they were demolished 28-7 by a Duke team that the jury is still out on. Dual threat QB Riley Leonard tore this defense apart comfortably in a 28-7 win for the Blue Devils.
Jordan Travis picked up a bit of a niggle as FSU struggled to put away Boston College on Saturday, but hopefully with a week’s rest, he will be back to close to full fitness. Mike Norvell said that he is fine, so he should be a full go on Saturday afternoon.
He is averaging 5.6 yards per rush on the year, and could pose all sorts of problems with his arms and legs for this Clemson D.
Clemson vs. FSU Best Bet
Our favorite pick in this game is FSU -2.5 at odds of -110 with BetOnline. The past two Clemson games, really showed us nothing, and we believe that they failed to pass the eye test against Duke.
On the other hand, FSU demolished LSU in Week 1 and we are forgiving them for last week’s close encounter at BC after their starting QB was a little banged up.
Cade Klubnik was bang average in the opener versus Duke after showing signs of life at the end of last season. This FSU defense is no pushover and he will not be able to rely on Will Shipley to churn out yards against them.
He is going to need to beat them with his arm, and we don’t think he can. Jordan Travis and the team of talented Seminoles will have too much for this Clemson team and win this one comfortably.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.