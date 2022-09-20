Florida vs Tennessee Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

On Saturday, the No. 20 Florida Gators face off against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Florida vs Tennessee Week 4 matchup are below.

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Predictions and Best Bets

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Pick 1: Tennessee to Cover

For this interesting Week 4 battle of the ranked teams, the Gators are striving to pull off the upset as heavy 11-point underdogs. In Week 3, it was not quarterback Anthony Richardson’s better performances. In his team’s 31-28 home win over South Florida, Richardson passed for 112 yards and threw two interceptions.

Moreover, in the Volunteers’ 63-6 dominating win over Akron, quarterback Hendon Hooker finished his performance with 298 passing yards and two touchdowns. Joe Milton threw two touchdowns as well. Unless the Volunteers lose a couple of starters to major injuries, they’re the best bet to cover the spread. Other betting picks are on the main page.

The Gators are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games played. Plus, they’re 0-8 ATS in their past eight road contests. While the Gators are also 7-1 SU in their previous eight road matchups versus the Volunteers, the team’s running game can be stopped this season. Last year, they defeated the Volunteers 38-14.

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Pick 2: Tennessee to reach 10 points first

Next, since the Volunteers are 11-point favorites, it might be a great idea to put a bet on them to score 10 points first. This game prop is fair. Last week, the team scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter. Though, in their 34-27 overtime win against Pittsburgh in Week 2, the Panthers reached 10 points first.

Of course, in their 59-10 blowout win over Ball State during Week 1, the Volunteers generated 17 points in the first quarter. As for the Gators, they’ve started off slow in each of their last few games this season. Even if the Gators find a way to upset the Volunteers on the road, the home team still has better odds of reaching 10 points first.

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Pick 3: Point total will go over 62.5

Additionally, the point total for this Florida vs Tennessee matchup is set at 62.5. Upon further review of notable betting trends, the Gators are 13-2 SU in their previous 15 games played in September. And the point total has gone over in eight of the Volunteers’ last nine contests.

To add to the trends above, the total has gone over in Tennessee’s past five home games. With LB Ventrell Miller, DB Jaydon Hill, OL Michael Tarquin, and TE Arlis Boardingham listed as questionable for the Gators, the Volunteers have better odds of winning and covering the spread at home.

The point total will also go over 62.5. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Odds