Floyd Mayweather is lacing up his gloves once again as he looks to take on Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition bout in February.

Since the retired boxer stopped professional competitions, he’s put together an impressive resume of exhibition matches, fighting mixed martial artists, social influencers, and overmatched boxers.

His latest bout is set for February 25 in the O2 arenas in London, England.

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers

The Mayweather vs Chalmers bout was confirmed on Monday when the pair disclosed the fight through their Instagram accounts.

Mayweather was originally supposed to face Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison, but due to a knee injury, Harrison had to call off the bout.

“I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen and I’m glad that Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want,” said Mayweather.

Chalmers Confident Heading Into Bout Against Mayweather

At the age of 35, Chalmers is a former MMA fighter turned reality TV Star. In his UFC career, Chalmers went 5-2 and he has gone 1-0 as a boxer, beating Alander Zeledon in June.

While he’ll face a more accomplished boxer in Mayweather, he’s confident that he can give Mayweather a run for his money, so to speak.

“I’ve been training with Adam Booth in the boxing gym and I’m eager to make a name for myself in the boxing world, I jumped on this opportunity immediately. It’s an honor to share the ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time and I’m definitely going to take advantage of it,” said Chalmers

The New World of Boxing

Mayweather finished his professional boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. He retired in 2017 and has since strictly performed in exhibition bouts.

Over the past few years, Money Mayweather has fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, Youtuber Logan Paul, former sparring partner Don Moore, MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and YouTuber Deji Olatunji.

Thanks to the success of his fight with Logan Paul, Mayweather’s exhibition bouts have opened a new world for celebrity boxing.

Mayweather has jumped on the trend for an opportunity for huge paydays without risking his perfect professional career or legacy. At the age of 45, it seems like Mayweather will still be set to fight in a few more exhibition bouts.