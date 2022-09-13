Floyd Mayweather To Face Mikuru Asakura In Exhibition Fight

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather returns to the ring later this month as he takes on Mikuru Asakura in his fourth exhibition bout since his boxing retirement almost six years ago.

On September 25th, Mayweather will travel to Japan and take on the MMA star in his latest post-retirement exhibition bout as the 45-year-old continues to earn a serious amount of money after hanging the gloves up as a professional.

Floyd Mayweather Faces Mikuru Asakura Later This Month

The former boxing superstar will fight in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan in his latest boxing venture, facing former two-time world champion in two different weight classes, Mikuru Asakura.

Mayweather, who retired with an impeccable 50-0 record in 2017, has taken part in a few exhibition fights since then. The American faced YouTube star Logan Paul on June 6th 2021, and also had a fight in Japan in 2018 against 20-year-old kickboxing sensation, Tenshin Nasukawa.

His latest exhibition was in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, when Mayweather danced in the ring with former sparring partner and boxer, Don Moore.

The fight in Tokyo versus Nasukawa was over four years ago now, with Mayweather reportedly earning $9 million for the exhibition. The fight was put on the table to ‘Money’ by RIZIN, who are also at the centre of this fight in a few weeks time. Mayweather embarrassed the kickboxing kid, knocking the helpless 20-year-old down three times before stopping him in the very first round.

Mayweather will be hopeful of making some easy dollars again this time around as he travels to Japan for his second exhibition in the country.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura Preview

To give you a bit of context about Mayweather’s next opponent, Mikuru Asakura boasts a 16-3 record in mixed martial arts and has insisted that he will not suffer the same fate at his fellow countryman, Nashukawa did.

Mayweather continues to earn millions of dollars each year purely from endorsements, advertising and exhibition fights like these. In fact, Mayweather is still one of the highest earners in the sport of boxing, despite retiring after his 50th fight, and his 50th win, over Conor McGregor.

Asakura, who is a former two-division world champion in MMA, insists he will defeat the former boxing kingpin, writing his name into the history books as the first to beat Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and make a name for himself in fight sports.

“I’m an MMA fighter but I’m going to use this opportunity and I’m going to use him to raise my name and value internationally. I will win this fight,” said Asakura.

Mayweather himself is excited at the prospect of once again fighting in Japan in this exhibition, continuing to travel the world, have fun and take part in the sport that made him the man he is today.

“It’s still a great feeling to travel the world and basically do these exhibition bouts and have fun,” Mayweather said.

“My legacy is already engraved in stone, but it’s still great to just go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to come out and give his best, like any and every guy, but I’ve seen every style.

“My job is just to go out there be me, have fun and do what I do best.”

Fight Odds For Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura

