Floyd Mayweather, the retired boxing legend, has expressed his desire to see Naoya Inoue, the newly installed pound-for-pound fighter, face Gervonta Davis in a catchweight bout. Mayweather believes that Inoue should come to the United States, undergo random drug testing, and fight Davis at a catchweight. However, there has been no mention of what weight the fight would take place if Inoue agreed to it.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SOUNDS OFF ON GERVONTA DAVIS P4P VS. NAOYA INOUE; “WOULD LIKE TO SEE” CATCHWEIGHT, #Boxing pic.twitter.com/m1dcKxe2hT — Syéd Sâlmän (@Salmantheboxing) August 9, 2023

Floyd Mayweather believes that a catchweight bout between Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Davis would be an exciting matchup. However, for Inoue to fight a guy as big as Davis, it would be like Davis moving up to welterweight to take on Terence Crawford. The tiny 5’5″ Davis would be food for Crawford. There was no mention of what weight the fight would take place if Inoue agreed to it, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it were 130, meaning Naoya would have to move up eight pounds from 122, which is a lot of weight for such a small fighter to go up.

Naoya Inoue vs. Gervonta Davis

A potential catchweight bout between Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Davis would be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. However, the weight difference between the two fighters could be a significant factor in the fight. Inoue is a small fighter who has fought at several different weights, while Davis is a much larger fighter who has competed at super featherweight, lightweight, and super lightweight. It remains to be seen if Inoue will agree to the catchweight bout, but it would undoubtedly be an exciting matchup if it were to happen.

Floyd Mayweather’s desire to see Naoya Inoue face Gervonta Davis in a catchweight bout has generated a lot of buzz in the boxing world. While the weight difference between the two fighters could be a significant factor in the fight, it would undoubtedly be an exciting matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Fans of boxing will be eagerly awaiting any updates on a potential catchweight bout between these two talented fighters.