On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyer announced they lost veteran forwards Sean Couturier of Phoenix, Arizona, and James Van Riemsdyk of Middletown Township, New Jersey long term with injuries. Couturier is out for three to four months with back surgery. Van Riemsdyk meanwhile is out six weeks after finger surgery.

Couturier Injury

Couturier had back surgery last season, and had returned to skate again. However, according to Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella, Couturier has a setback in his recovery, and it was determined more surgery was required. According to dailyfaceoff.com, Couturier has also dealt with various injuries to his chest, knee and hip.

In 2021-22, Couturier had six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 26 games. He was a -6 with 14 penalty minutes, five power-play points, two game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 79 shots on goal, 238 faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 22 hits, 25 takeaways and 17 giveaways. Couturier’s game-winning goals came in a 3-0 Flyers win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 2, 2021, and in a 2-1 Flyers win over the Washington Capitals on November 6, 2021.

Due to the back problems, Couturier has not played since December 18, 2021. He had his back surgery last season in February.

Van Riemsdyk Injury

Van Riemsdyk had a shot hit his left finger in a 3-0 Flyers loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. He also broke his right index finger blocking a shot in a 5-2 Flyers win over the Washington Capitals in 2020. This season, Van Riemsdyk has two goals and thee assists for five points in six games. He is a +5 with six penalty minutes, three power-play points, seven shots on goal, three blocked shots, one hit, and one takeaway.

Winning Despite Injuries

The Flyers currently lead the Metropolitan Division with a record of five wins and two losses. Kevin Hayes of Dorchester, Massachusetts leads the team with nine assists and 10 points. There is no doubt John Tortorella has got the Flyers flying on all cylinders in the early going of the 2022-23 regular season.