Forbes Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Picks 2022

The news outlet Forbes has revealed its selections for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading for all of his selections as well as some analysis for each horse. They gave bettors three options that they think could win the race.

The race will take place on Saturday, June 11.

Let’s take a look at all of Forbes Belmont Stakes’ predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

Forbes Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Forbes Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Come check out the horses that Forbes believes can win the race.

Nest (+1000) at BetOnline

Last seen in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, when she finished second. Only three fillies have ever participated in the race, with Rags to Riches (also a filly) being the most recent winner in 2007.

She was most recently seen finishing second in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on May 6th, beaten only 2 lengths by Secret Oath. She had previously bolted up at Keeneland in the Grade One Ashland Stakes, demonstrating her potential to win at the highest level.

Nest (+1000) at BetOnline

Golden Glider (+1600) at BetOnline

Golden Glider will attempt to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes and give Mark E. Casse his second victory in the race since 2019. He has yet to finish out of the first five runs of his career, although his lone career victory came on his debut at Tampa Bay Downs on January 7th.

Since then, he’s had some great runs in graded events, including a second in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park, where two of the last eight Belmont Stakes winners ran. As a result, track experience will be beneficial, and prior to that performance, he finished fourth (or eleventh) in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, defeated just over 6 lengths behind the useful Zandon.

His odds are high, but with the previous success his trainers have found, Golden Glider might be a great bet.

Golden Glider (+1600) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal has been a popular bet ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes after finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby. This three-year-old hasn’t raced since missing the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will be fresher than the others when they arrive at Belmont Park.

It’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite, given that the Kentucky Derby is run over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is raced over 1m4f. His starting position is one thing that is holding some individuals back. Even though Mo Donegal can still win from his post, it may be more difficult now.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
