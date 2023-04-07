Round 1 of The Masters is in the books.

It had everything that golf fans enjoy, suspense, drama, unexpected events, and of course, great golf.

What it did not have was bad weather.

That appears to be changing for Friday’s Round 2 action.

Forecasted wet weather is expected to hit Augusta National later in the afternoon.

As a result, the second-round tee times have been moved up 30 minutes.

Due to potential inclement weather on Friday, all starting times will be moved up 30 minutes. The first starting time will be at 7:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Ticket gates will open at 7 a.m., as previously scheduled. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Notable Tee Times

With the schedule change, here are some notable tee times.

Brooks Koepka, one of the three leaders after the first round, will tee off at 8:18 AM EDT.

Tom Hoge, the winner of Wednesday’s Par 3 competition, tees off at 8:42 AM EDT.

Victor Hovland, also at the top of the leaderboard, tees off at 12:54 PM EDT.

Jon Rahm is the last of the three tied for the lead after Round 1 to tee off at 1:18 PM EDT.

It is worth noting that former US Masters champions are among the above groupings.

Phil Mickelson is in Tom Hoge’s group, and Tiger Woods is in Hovland’s group.

Morning Tee Times Should Be Fine

Those with afternoon tee times could be in for some weather-related issues.

Friday weather forecast for the Masters Tournament#theMasters pic.twitter.com/YWPC8i78W1 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 7, 2023

According to the forecast, by 3:00 PM EDT, there is a 60% chance of rain with thunderstorms possible.

There Is No Relief In Sight With Saturday’s Forecast

While forecasts are always subject to change, the Saturday forecast does not provide any good news for The Masters’ golfers and spectators.

Cold, windy, and rainy conditions are expected all day Saturday.

The temperature at Augusta National is usually near 70, but on Saturday, it could be a high of the mid-50s making it as cold in Augusta as Billings, Montana in early April.

How cold will it be at the Masters on Saturday? Current forecast puts the high temperature 11F warmer in Billings than Augusta. No, this isn't normal. Average highs for Billings this time of year are mid 50s while for Augusta they are in the mid 70s. pic.twitter.com/DCmMau9d32 — NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) April 7, 2023

There is a possibility that the Friday afternoon rounds will not start or finish and may not resume on schedule for Saturday either.

Weather is an issue that The Masters has dealt with in the past.

It dampens the fun of the weekend (pun intended).

The weather could feel very similar to the conditions golfers face at The British Open in July.

Chilly but delightful Easter Weekend for much of the east but the soggy south is an exception. Masters Marred by wet/cool conditions Just pretend its Scotland pic.twitter.com/PIUdXag8Af — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) April 6, 2023

Watch the second round of The Masters on The Golf Channel from 8:00 AM EDT to 3:00 PM EDT and from 3:00 PM EDT to 7:30 PM EDT on ESPN.

Golf Betting Guides 2023