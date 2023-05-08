MLB News and Rumors

Former Athletics starting pitcher Vida Blue dies at age 73

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Vida Blue

Former Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Vida Blue of Mansfield, Louisiana passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. Blue spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1969 to 1986. In addition to pitching for the Athletics, he was with the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals.

Career Statistics

Blue had an overall record of 209 wins and 161 losses with an earned run average of 3.27. In 502 games and 3343 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 2939 hits, 1213 earned runs, 1185 walks and 263 home runs, to go along with 2175 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23. Blue also had 143 complete games, 37 shutouts and two saves. The saves came in a 4-2 Athletics win over the Baltimore Orioles on August 23, 1969, and in a 4-3 Athletics win over the Orioles on June 9, 1975.

Magical 1971 Season

In 1971, Blue not only won the American League Cy Young Award, but was named the American League Most Valuable Player Award as well. He had a record of 24 wins and eight losses, and led the American League in earned run average (1.82),  shutouts (eight), and strikeouts per nine innings (8.7). Blue was also an All-Star for the first of six times in his career. He also participated in the Mid Summer Classic in 1975 and 1977 while with the Athletics, and 1978, 1980, and 1981 while with the Giants.

Three-time World Series Champion

Blue was part of three straight Athletics teams that won the World Series from 1972 to 1974. Oakland beat the Cincinnati Reds in seven games in 1972, the New York Mets in seven games in 1973, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in 1974. Despite the regular season success, Blue only won one postseason game, and had an ordinary playoff earned run average of 4.31. Blue’s postseason win was game three of the 1973 American League Championship Series, in a 1-0 Athletics win over the Orioles. Blue pitched a complete game shutout where he only gave up two hits and zero walks, to go along with seven strikeouts.

 

Topics  
Athletics MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino & Rockies pitcher German Marquez to have Tommy John Surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 3 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Yusei Kikuchi
Yusei Kikuchi making significant improvements in 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game Two-Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks release Madison Baumgarner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18702231_168396541_lowres(3)
Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray out for season with elbow injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Sam Long
Giants trade relief pitcher Sam Long to the Athletics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Logan O'Hoppe
Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe out long term with a torn labrum
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays’ 22 game streak with a home run to begin the season is a MLB record
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top