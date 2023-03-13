NFL News and Rumors

Former Bengals Safety Jessie Bates III Signs With Atlanta Falcons

Wendi Oliveros
Jessie Bates III

One of the young stars of the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense got a big contract deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Safety Jessie Bates III, drafted by the Bengals in 2018 and franchise tagged by the team in 2022, got a four-year $64 million contract from the Falcons.

 

Through five seasons, 79 regular season games, and 7 postseason games, Bates had 354 solo tackles, 16 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Second Bengals Starting Safety Lost In One Day

The Bengals also lost Vonn Bell on Monday.

He signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Bates Was Consistently Good For The Bengals

He is expected to continue his premier play in Atlanta.

Bates was reportedly well-liked in the Bengals locker room and a leader on the defense.

He has a lot of playoff experience despite his young age, and some of his finest plays were in the playoffs.

What’s Happening With The Bengals?

It could be a variety of issues that are causing the Bengals to lose key players.

One is that the team knows a Joe Burrow contract has to get done in the near term so they are clearing some money for it.

Could it be that even though the Bengals were among the top two teams in the AFC the past two seasons the conditions inside the building are not so great?

Consider the NFL Players’ Association report released recently which polled players for each of the 32 teams in eight categories.

The Bengals ranked 27th out of 32 teams overall.

They only earned A grades for the strength coaches and training staff.

The locker room and training room earned D and D- grades respectively.

And the worst news of all is, the treatment of families earned an F grade, and food service/nutrition earned an F-.

The Bengals are reportedly one of three teams that do not offer dinners for the players.

They are also one of two teams that do not provide vitamins, and the only team to not provide supplements.

The cafeteria is closed on off days so there is no food available if players want to come in and work out.

It is unclear what is happening in Cincinnati, but they lost two starting safeties today so they need to figure it out.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
