One of the young stars of the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense got a big contract deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Safety Jessie Bates III, drafted by the Bengals in 2018 and franchise tagged by the team in 2022, got a four-year $64 million contract from the Falcons.
Jessie Bates has signed a four-year, $64M deal with the Falcons, per @RapSheet and @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/PLw2BlPdNR
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2023
Through five seasons, 79 regular season games, and 7 postseason games, Bates had 354 solo tackles, 16 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.
Bengals Free Agent Profile Thread
Jessie Bates, FS, 26
5-Year starter — Has played 5,657 defensive snaps over that span
2018 PFWA All-Rookie Team
2020 Second-Team All-Pro
Team Captain
401 tackles, 31 PBUs, 16 Interceptions
Just 4 penalties in 5 seasons pic.twitter.com/Nx3IMbmbM5
— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 10, 2023
Second Bengals Starting Safety Lost In One Day
The Bengals also lost Vonn Bell on Monday.
He signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.
The #Bengals have now lost both of their starting safeties today: Jessie Bates to Atlanta and Vonn Bell to Carolina.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023
Bates Was Consistently Good For The Bengals
He is expected to continue his premier play in Atlanta.
Bates was reportedly well-liked in the Bengals locker room and a leader on the defense.
Jessie Bates always a good one. Especially during his early time in Cincinnati during the losing seasons. He was a young leader and had himself a playoff season last year. Go do big things in the ATL
— Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) March 13, 2023
He has a lot of playoff experience despite his young age, and some of his finest plays were in the playoffs.
Jessie Bates came up huge on Sunday for the Bengals to secure the W. Don’t forget Bates last year in the playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl was absolutely superb allowing 35.6 PR against. #Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/gI9YTrgG2U
— GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) January 10, 2023
What’s Happening With The Bengals?
It could be a variety of issues that are causing the Bengals to lose key players.
One is that the team knows a Joe Burrow contract has to get done in the near term so they are clearing some money for it.
Could it be that even though the Bengals were among the top two teams in the AFC the past two seasons the conditions inside the building are not so great?
Consider the NFL Players’ Association report released recently which polled players for each of the 32 teams in eight categories.
The @NFLPA report card for the @Bengals comes strictly down to ownership and upgrades Mike Brown has to make. Been saying it for decades! No reason we should rank 27th. @DrewGarrison @thebengalorian @BengalsCaptain what’s your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KKizvWz8v7
— Parker Haake (@coachHaake) March 3, 2023
The Bengals ranked 27th out of 32 teams overall.
They only earned A grades for the strength coaches and training staff.
🏈 BENGALS’ GRADE: “F-”‼️ NFL Players’ Association released its first-ever Club Report Card…and Bengals’ players didn’t hold back: “F-” for food service and a “D” for locker room (“many showers & toilets don’t work.”)😳 READ IT👇🏻👇🏻@Bengals #Bengals #Cincinnati @NFLPA @NFL #NFL pic.twitter.com/fLzVAJIQdN
— Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) March 2, 2023
The locker room and training room earned D and D- grades respectively.
And the worst news of all is, the treatment of families earned an F grade, and food service/nutrition earned an F-.
The Bengals are reportedly one of three teams that do not offer dinners for the players.
They are also one of two teams that do not provide vitamins, and the only team to not provide supplements.
The cafeteria is closed on off days so there is no food available if players want to come in and work out.
It is unclear what is happening in Cincinnati, but they lost two starting safeties today so they need to figure it out.
