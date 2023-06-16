NFL News and Rumors

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson Reflects On “Philly Special” Super Bowl Play

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

It is a legendary NFL play that all Philadelphia Eagles fans know by heart.

The play is immortalized outside Lincoln Financial Field.

 

The “Philly Special” which lifted the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will always be something that then Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles will be asked about.

Recently Pederson provided additional background about the iconic play.

What Pederson Said

Doug Pederson, 55, was interviewed by social media personality (and diehard Cleveland Browns fan) Sir Yacht as part of his series of interviews of former Browns quarterbacks.

He said that the play was actually in the playbook two weeks prior to when it was used.

It was in the plans for the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Pederson also said that he did not want to practice the play on the field or in the public eye because there was so much media in Minnesota for the game.

The players walked through the play in a ballroom to keep it under wraps.

Of course, it was not used in the Minnesota game; it was saved for a very special occasion, on fourth down in the Super Bowl.

Pederson’s Philadelphia Legacy

Pederson was fired by the Eagles following the 2020 season but landed on his feet a couple of seasons later in Jacksonville.

He is now leading the young and talented Jaguars with quarterback Trevor Lawrence under center.

Pederson remains the only Eagles coach to ever win a Super Bowl; he did it in his second season as head coach.

We will have to wait and see if Pederson dusts off the play, renames it the “Jags Special” and uses it again in his coaching career.

 

Eagles NFL News and Rumors NHL News and Rumors
