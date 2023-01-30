Former major championship winner and two-time PGA Tour winner, Trevor Immelman, has backed Tiger Woods to return to competitive golf at The Masters in April. Woods hasn’t featured on the PGA Tour competitively since his showing at The Open Championship at St Andrews back in July.

Immelman Backs Woods To Return At 2023 Masters

Former Masters champion Trevor Immmelman expects Tiger Woods to return to competitive action in the coming weeks and months.

The South African golfing legend spent a lot of time with Woods at the back end of 2022 and revealed that the 15-time major champion is working incredibly hard to get back to full fitness. A return to golfing action for Woods would be amazing. Fans all around the world are desperate to see the great man back on the golf course in the not so distant future.

Woods hasn’t competed competitively since The Open back in July at St Andrews Golf Links, Scotland. However, Immelman believes we will see Tiger back in action at The Masters in April at Augusta National, Georgia.

The 15-time major champion is eligible to play in all four majors as he has won all of them on numerous occasions. Woods last major championship win of course came at Augusta back in 2019 when he won his fifth Masters title and picked up another green jacket.

The 82-time PGA Tour event winner hasn’t been active on the golf course in some time due to a horrible car accident he had in California back in 2021. Woods sustained several injuries on his legs, resulting in a long period of rehabilitation. However, Woods made two starts back in December at ‘The Match’ and the PNC Championship. This was a beautiful sight for golf fans to see Tiger fit and healthy and back out on the course.

Woods paired up with Rory McIlroy in December for ‘The Match’, playing a doubles game against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Florida. Woods then also appeared the following week at the PNC Championship where he and his son Charlie finished in a tie for eighth in the team event.

Immelman revealed in a recent interview with Reuters that he believes the five-time Masters will be chomping at the bit to get back to competitive golf as soon as possible. The South African golfing star thinks The Masters in April could be the perfect time for Woods to return to competitive action and big-time golf:

“I spent quite a lot of time with him towards the end of last year and as always he’s working hard,” Immelman said.

“His work ethic is unparalleled and he is trying to do everything he can to live a functional life for his family but also to be able to compete.

“I do anticipate him playing The Masters. He has to make sure he is really ready to walk that course four or five days in a row. That for me would be the only question mark for him because his game looked pretty good when I seen him.

“I expect him to play between four to six events this season,” Immelman revealed. “I think a lot of it will depend on how the major golf courses are set up for him.”

Fingers crossed we see Tiger back in action at the first major of the year at Augusta National. Seeing Woods back in action at The Masters would be a wonderful sight for golf fans all around the world.

