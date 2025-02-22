Former MLB All-Star pitcher Eddie Fisher dies at age 88

Former Major League relief pitcher Eddie Fisher of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away at the age of 88 on Monday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Friday. The cause of death was a brief illness.

Who did Fisher play for?

Fisher played 15 seasons of Major League Baseball from 1959 to 1973 with six different franchises. He was with the San Francisco Giants from 1959 to 1961, the Chicago White Sox from 1962 to 1966 and again from 1972 to 1973, the Baltimore Orioles from 1966 to 1967, the Cleveland Indians in 1968, the California Angels from 1969 to 1972, and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973.

MLB Career Statistics

Fisher had a record of 85 wins and 70 losses with an earned run average of 3.41. During 690 games (of which he was a reliever for 627 games), and 1538 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 1398 hits, 583 earned runs, 149 home runs, and 438 walks, to go along with 812 strikeouts, seven complete games, two shutouts, 82 saves, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19,

Inside lookout at the two shutouts

Fisher’s first shutout came on August 9, 1962 in a 6-0 White Sox win over the California Angels. He pitched nine complete innings and only gave up three hits to go along with only strikeout. Fisher’s second shutout came on June 3, 1963 in 4-0 White Sox win over the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched nine complete innings, and gave up four hits and thee walks, and had seven strikeouts.

MLB All-Star season

Fisher was an American League All-Star while with the White Sox in 1965. During 82 games (which led the American League that season) and 165 1/3 innings pitched, he had a record of 15 wins and seven losses, with an earned run average of 2.40. Fisher also gave up 118 hits, 44 earned runs, 13 home runs and 43 walks, to go along with 24 saves, 90 strikeouts and an excellent WHIP of 0.97.

World Series Champion

Fisher was on an Orioles squad that won the 1966 World Series. The Orioles swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games.