Former MLB All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson retires at age 37

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson of Greenfield, Indiana retired on Thursday at the age of 37 according to Maddy Dickens of Sports Illustrated. He was released by the Baltimore Orioles on May 20.

Who did Gibson pitch for?

Gibson pitched 13 Major League Baseball seasons. He was with the Minnesota Twins for seven seasons from 2013 to 2019, the Texas Rangers in 2020 and 2021, the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 and 2022, the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 and 2025, and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

MLB Career Statistics

Gibson had a record of 112 wins and 111 losses with an earned run average of 4.60. In 334 games and 1878 innings pitched, he gave up 1937 hits, 959 earned runs, 233 home runs, and 664 walks, to go along with 1520 strikeouts, three complete games, one shutout, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.39.

Look back at the Shutout

Gibson threw a complete game shutout with the Rangers on September 16, 2020 in a 1-0 Texas win over the Houston Astros. He threw nine innings and gave up four hits and three walks, along with nine strikeouts. The complete game shutout was part of a struggling season for Gibson in 2020, as he had an earned run average of 5.35 and had only two victories compared to six losses throughout the season. Gibson’s other 2020 victory came on August 15, 2020 in a 6-4 Rangers win over the Colorado Rockies.

All-Star Season

Gibson was an All-Star during the 2021 Major League Baseball season. He began his season in Texas before being traded to Philadelphia at the trade deadline on July 30, 2021. He posted a record of 10 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.71. In 182 innings pitched, Gibson gave up 158 hits, 75 earned runs, 17 home runs, and 64 walks, to go along with 155 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.22. Gibson was traded from the Rangers to the Phillies with left-handed pitcher Hans Crouse of Dana Point, California and right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy of Huntington Beach, California for right handed pitcher Spencer Howard of San Luis Obispo, California and two minor leaguers on July 30, 2021.

Struggles near the end of his career

Gibson led the American League in hits allowed in the American League while with the Orioles in 2023. This season it was a disaster on the mound for Gibson with the Orioles, and it was no surprise the retirement took place. Gibson had an ERA of 16.78, as he gave up 23 earned runs in only 12 1/3 innings of work.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
