Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel dies at age 51

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. He was one of 98 people who died when the roof at the Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic collapsed.

Who did Dotel play for?

Dotel played for 13 Major League Baseball teams from 1999 to 2013. He was with the New York Mets in 1999, the Houston Astros from 2000 to 2004, the Oakland Athletics in 2004 and 2005, the New York Yankees in 2006, the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves in 2007, the Chicago White Sox in 2009, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies in 2010, the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, and the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and 2013.

Second All-Time in MLB teams played for

Dotel is second all-time in MLB history for the most teams a player has played for. He is only behind pitcher Edwin Jackson of Neu-Ulm, Germany, who played for 14 teams from 2003 to 2019.

Dotel’s career statistics

Dotel pitched in 758 games and had a record of 59 wins and 50 losses with an earned run average of 3.78. Used mostly as a reliever (724 games as a reliever and 34 games as a starter), Dotel pitched 951 innings and gave up 765 hits, 399 earned runs, 117 home runs, and 412 walks, to go along with 1143 strikeouts, 109 saves, 139 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24.

World Series champion

Dotel won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. St. Louis beat the Texas Rangers in seven games. Dotel had two holds in the 2011 World Series. He had his first hold in game one of the series, a 3-2 Cardinals win. Dotel pitched two thirds of the eighth inning and struck out Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. He had his second hold in game seven, a 6-2 Cardinals win. Dotel pitched two third of the seventh inning and struck out Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler.