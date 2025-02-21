MLB News and Rumors

Former MLB pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dies at age 53

Jeremy Freeborn
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Sauerbeck of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Tuesday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Thursday. The cause of death according to Mike Darnay of KDKA TV News (CBS Pittsburgh) was a heart attack. Sauerbeck was 53 years of age and died in Bradenton, Florida.

Who did Sauerbeck pitch for?

Sauerbeck began with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he pitched five seasons from 1999 to 2003. He went on to pitch one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2003, two seasons with the Cleveland Indians (2005 and 2006), and one season with the Oakland Athletics (2006). Sauerbeck did not pitch during the 2004 Major League Baseball season to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his left shoulder according to TMZ Sports.

Sauerbeck’s career statistics

Sauerbeck pitched in 471 games (all relief appearances), and had a record of 20 wins and 17 losses with an earned run average of 3.82. He pitched in 386 1/3 innings pitched, and gave up 344 hits, 164 earned runs, 31 home runs, and 243 walks, to go along with 389 strikeouts, five saves, 107 holds and a rather poor WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.52.

Sauerbeck’s five career saves

Sauerbeck had his five Major League Baseball saves over his first three seasons with the Pirates from 1999 to 2001. They came in a 3-1 Pirates win over the Cincinnati Reds on September 17, 1999, in a 3-2 Pirates win over the Milwaukee Brewers on September 30, 1999, in a 6-3 Pirates win over the San Diego Padres on September 2, 2000, in an 8-5 Pirates win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 19, 2001, and in a 5-1 Pirates win over the New York Mets on October 1, 2001.

One Postseason Appearance

Sauerbeck pitched in one playoff game. It came on October 9, 2003 in game two of the 2003 American League Championship Series. Sauerbeck pitched one third of an inning, and gave up one hit and one walk, in a 6-2 Red Sox loss to the New York Yankees.

Jeremy Freeborn

