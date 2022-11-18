Former NC State Football Player Charged With Stalking Dave Doeren

A tumultuous week in college football news continues. A former NC State football player has been charged with stalking and threatening head coach Dave Doeren.

Campus police charged 22-year-old Joseph Boletepeli after posting a Twitter post stating, “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest”. Boletepeli was a defensive lineman for the Wolfpack from 2018-19.

In addition to the tweet, Boletepeli allegedly sent text messages threatening Doeren and other NC State staff members. Investigators claimed that he had also been seen near Doeren’s office. Court records obtained by The News and Observer, Raleigh’s local newspaper, Boletepeli acted in a way that “would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury … or the safety of the person’s immediate family.”

In addition to the stalking and threatening charges, Boletepeli was also charged with resisting arrest Investigators claimed that he tried pulling away from officers while being handcuffed. The News and Observer report that he was released on a $25,000 bond, with the orders to stay off of NC State’s campus and away from Doeren. As a result, he is being tracked with an ankle monitor.

Previously, Boletepeli played in nine games over two seasons at NC State, making 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He transferred to Maryland in 2020, where he appeared in four games and made one start. Despite only being a sophomore in 2020, he has not been on Maryland’s roster in the last two seasons.

This arrest comes just five days after the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three UVA football players-Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry were killed. Christopher Jones, a former Virginia football player himself, was arrested for the crime.