Blake Martinez, a former New York Giants linebacker, has decided to leave football to sell Pokemon cards for a living. After making millions for tackling people during his six-year NFL career, Martinez decided to leave the NFL in favor of a childhood pursuit.

Just from his playing days, Martinez has amassed more than $28 million in career earnings in the NFL.

In 2017, the Giants’ linebacker was co-leading the league in tackles. A few years later, Martinez tore his ACL in 2021 and was subsequently released from the Giants later that year.

Blake Martinez Quits The NFL To Sell Pokemon Cards

During rehab, Martinez was forced to think about his future.

While the former NFL linebacker had a chance to resume his career by vying for a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders, he decided to focus on his side hustle — selling Pokemon cards.

Instead of trying to further his career in the NFL, Martinez doubled down on the card collector business.

Blake’s Breaks Earning More Than $5M in Revenue

In 2022 he launched his company, Blake’s Breaks which collects Pokemon cards and resells them on the Whatnot platform.

According to his reports, Blake’s Breaks has made more than $5 million in revenue by reselling the collectible cards. The company uses a quarter of the revenue to reinvest and the rest is used to pay Martinez and 15 contract employees.

Since the age of six, Martinez has been collecting Pokemon cards. He used to keep a binder full of them and only used them to play with his friends when he was stuck at his sister’s gymnastics practices.

The binder was eventually given away but once influencers like Logan Paul started reselling playing cards, Martinez jumped on the trend of buying cards for $30,000. He quickly realized that he needed to pay a premium for vintage packs and there were packs selling for $500,000.

Martinez began buying more boxes, investing tens of thousands of dollars for 36 packs of cards at a time. He used Whatnot to live stream videos and auction off cards one by one.

Some of his cards sold for $5 to upwards of $672,000.

