36-year-old former NFL punter and current sports media insider, Pat McAfee has worn many hats in his life, but his newest job will no doubt be his greatest one.

He is a brand new father.

Pat and his wife Samantha welcomed a healthy baby girl on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

He announced the news on Twitter writing:

“Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of… I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU…Baby and Momma are both healthy…Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”

Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes. 🤟🏼🌈🌈👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/TpkCtHkeAM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2023

This Is A Double Rainbow Baby

We can’t wait to be parents to a little human🤍🤍 only a few more weeks until baby girls debut @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/0IU75F6SwQ — Samantha McAfee (@MrsMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2023

Pat and Samantha have been open about their fertility struggles making Thursday’s news of their daughter’s healthy birth even more meaningful.

They experienced two miscarriages that were traumatic and nearly cost Samantha her life.

When they announced this pregnancy conceived via IVF in Fall 2022, they shared a little bit of their story.

“For those of you who haven’t followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in losing both of my Fallopian tubes, which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally.”

After everything else they had been through, Samantha had one more hurdle to deal with, a fear of needles.

She overcame it so that she could inject herself with hormones sometimes as often as three times a day for the IVF process.

Conclusion

Congratulations to Pat and Samantha McAfee for the birth of their baby girl and for being an example of persistence and strength, in the midst of very difficult circumstances, so that they could achieve their dream of being parents.

They serve as an inspiration for others on a difficult fertility journey, something that was not lost on Samantha, who back in the fall, concluded her pregnancy announcement with a special note for women and couples struggling with fertility.

She wrote:

“I hope this isn’t a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can overcome the battle of infertility. You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur.”