Former NFL Rushing Leaders Ezekiel Elliott And Kareem Hunt Attracting Interest From Teams

Wendi Oliveros
Ezekiel Elliott Kareem Hunt

As NFL training camps continue to grind away with approximately one month until the opening day of the 2023 season, there are still free agents looking for jobs.

Among those is a highly touted group of running backs that feature two-time NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott (2016 and 2018) and 2017 NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt.

Elliott was with the Dallas Cowboys, and Hunt started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs but spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Ezekiel Elliott

Many Dallas Cowboys fans hoped that Elliott would be back in the fold in 2023, and early on Jerry Jones hinted that it could be possible.

However, it seems as though both Elliott and the Cowboys are moving on; the Cowboys are firmly entrenched with Tony Pollard.

And Elliott had a tryout with the New England Patriots recently.

Both parties are still in contact, and a contract may yet happen.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is trying out with the New Orleans Saints.

This is a logical move on the part of the Saints because they know they will be without the services of Alvin Kamara who will be serving a three-day suspension.

Though not an NFL rushing leader, Dalvin Cook is also still unsigned.

His visit with the New York Jets has not yet yielded a deal, but that is still a possibility.

It appears things are in a waiting pattern.

 

NFL News and Rumors
