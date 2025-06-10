Former NHL All-Star TJ Oshie retires at age 38

National Hockey League right winger and center T.J. Oshie of Everett, Washington has retired from the National Hockey League at age 38 according to Tom Gulitti of the Associated Press. Oshie played 16 seasons in the National Hockey League.

Who did Oshie play for?

Oshie began with the St. Louis Blues. He played seven seasons with them from 2008 to 2015. Oshie then was with the Washington Capitals. He played nine seasons with them from 2015 to 2024.

Why did Oshie not play last season?

Oshie did not play this past season because of a back injury. He was placed on long term injury reserve. At the end of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, Oshie had minor back surgery. At the time, he was told the surgery would only give him temporary relief and was a short-term fix according to Gulitti. Oshie played his final 52 games of his NHL career during the 2023-24 season.

Oshie’s NHL career statistics

In 1010 NHL regular season games, Oshie had 302 goals and 393 assists for 695 points. He was a +87 with 541 penalty minutes, 214 power-play points, 18 shorthanded points, 48 game-winning goals, seven hat tricks, 2059 shots on goal, 1106 faceoff wins, 714 blocked shots, 1557 hits, 722 takeaways and 421 giveaways. The fact that Oshie had 301 more takeaways in his career than giveaways was extremely impressive, and was one reason why he received Selke Trophy votes twice in his career.

All-Star in 2020

Oshie represented the Capitals at the 2020 National Hockey League All-Star Game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Ironically, the game was hosted by the Blues, the franchise Oshie played for to begin his career.

In 69 games, Oshie had 26 goals and 23 assists for 49 points. He was a +4 with 26 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 133 shots on goal, 119 faceoff wins, 58 blocked shots, 90 hits, 42 takeaways, and 45 giveaways. In another irony, this was the only season that Oshie had more giveaways than takeaways and he was an All-Star.

Stanley Cup Champion

Oshie won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018. Washington beat the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to win the Stanley Cup. In the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oshie led all players with six postseason power-play goals.