Former North Carolina Cornerback Storm Duck Commits to Penn State

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
storm duck
The player with the best name in the NCAA transfer portal has found a new home. Storm Duck, formerly of the North Carolina Tar Heels has signed for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Duck, who was one of the premier defensive backs at UNC will now link up with head coach James Franklin in hopes of challenging for a championship next season. Duck, who appeared in twelve college football games this season, made three interceptions, one forced fumble, and nine pass deflections.

Duck is a Nittany Lion

The delightfully named Storm Duck will play next season at Penn State after transferring from North Carolina. The 6-foot-1, 205 lbs cornerback was a starter for the Tar Heels last season and played stellar football in a sometimes leaky defense. Duck was responsible for three interceptions on the year.

Duck appeared in 29 games in his four years with the Tar Heels. During that time, he made 83 tackles and made five interceptions. He will hook up with Penn State head coach James Franklin, who will be looking to build on a 10-2 record.

Duck was much coveted in the transfer portal and was one of the top-ten defensive backs available. There were many Oregon fans who believed that with his name, he should hook up with Puddles the Duck at Eugene. NIL deal opportunity down the drain, we fear.

Storm Duck was a three-star recruit in high school out of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. He had 15 offers coming out of high school from schools mostly within the Carolinas, but did attract attention from Michigan State, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Penn State have not made any big waves in the transfer portal this year, but this seems a solid addition for the Nittany Lions. They currently rank as the 43rd ranked team in the transfer rankings according to On3. They are also ranked seventh in the Big Ten.

Topics  
NCAAF News
