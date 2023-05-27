Former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Sees More Opportunity at Alabama

With Former Notre Dame OC Tommy Reese Heading to Alabama, And Former Wake QB Sam Hartmann leading the Irish, Tyler Buchner’s transfer seems a bit obvious after all.

The transfer of Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to Alabama has added an intriguing twist to the Crimson Tide’s quarterback battle heading into the 2023 season. Buchner, a high-profile name in the transfer portal, announced his decision to join Nick Saban’s team, raising questions about the current quarterbacks on Alabama’s roster.

Is There a Favorite to Land the QB Job at Bama?

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were already vying for the starting quarterback position, but Buchner’s arrival adds another contender to the mix. Alabama is known for its depth and competitive environment, where every player has to earn their spot regardless of position. The addition of Buchner suggests that Saban and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who previously held the same position at Notre Dame, may have doubts about Milroe and Simpson’s ability to lead and manage the offense effectively.

The quarterback battle will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion throughout the offseason, leading up to fall practice and the season opener against Middle Tennessee on September 9. The following week, Alabama will face Texas, featuring highly touted quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, in a highly anticipated matchup.

Shockingly, a Better Chance to Start at Bama

While Buchner did not provide a specific reason for his transfer to Alabama, he mentioned his commitment to playing for Saban and referred to it as the best decision for his future. It is likely that Buchner believes he has a better chance of starting or playing significant snaps at Alabama compared to Notre Dame.

At Notre Dame, the starting quarterback position appears to be filled by Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who is coming off an extremely successful career with the Demon Deacons. Over the last two seasons, Hartman has put up incredible numbers completing 569 of 936 passes (60.7 percent) for 7,929 yards and 77 touchdowns to 26 interceptions. Alabama, on the other hand, has fewer established options at quarterback, with Milroe being the only player to have seen playing time prior to the 2023 season. Milroe stepped in when Bryce Young suffered a shoulder sprain and also started the following week against Texas A&M.

The QB Battle is On

During spring practices, both Milroe and Simpson reportedly struggled to demonstrate the level of command expected at Alabama. Their inability to secure the starting position created an opportunity for Buchner to compete for the top spot. Additionally, Buchner’s familiarity with Tommy Rees, who is now Alabama’s offensive coordinator, gives him an advantage in learning the playbook.

The exact reason behind Alabama’s decision to bring Buchner on board, whether it is to challenge for the starting position or provide depth in case of a transfer by Milroe or Simpson, is yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, Buchner will have an opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback role at Alabama.