MLB News and Rumors

Former Phillies infielder Bobby Malkmus dies at age 93

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Philadelphia Phillies

Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bobby Malkmus of Newark, New Jersey passed away at the age of 93 on February 23 according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Friday. The cause of death was not reported, but according to dignitymemorial.com, he passed away peacefully.

Of Malkmus’s 268 Major League Baseball games, he played 208 games with the Phillies from 1960 to 1962. He also played one season with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, and two seasons with the Washington Senators in 1958 and 1959.

Malkmus’s career statistics

Malkmus batted .215 with eight home runs and 46 runs batted in during 268 games. During 572 at bats and 625 plate appearances, he scored 69 runs and had 123 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, three stolen bases, 38 walks, 172 total bases, nine sacrifice bunts, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .265, and a slugging percentage of .301.

Defensive Versatility

Malkmus played multiple defensive positions. Of his 218 career games, he played 14 games at second base, 65 games at shortstop and 39 games at third base.

World Series title in rookie season

Malkmus was not very productive in his first Major League Baseball season with the Braves. He only batted .091 in 13 games. However, Malkmus was on a Braves franchise that eventually won the World Series. Milwaukee defeated the New York Yankees in seven games. Milwaukee was led by starting pitcher Lew Burdette of Newark, New Jersey, who was the World Series Most Valuable Player.

National League MVP vote

In 1961 with the Phillies. Malkmus actually got a National League most valuable player vote. He batted .231 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in. During 121 games, 342 at bats and 374 plate appearances, Malkmus scored 39 runs and had 79 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 20 walks, 112 total bases, eight sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .276, and slugging percentage of .327. The triples came in back-to-back wins for the Phillies. The first on May 23, 1961 in a 2-1 Phillies win over the Chicago Cubs. and the second on May 24, 1961 in a 7-1 Phillies win over the Milwaukee Braves.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Philadelphia Phillies

Former Phillies infielder Bobby Malkmus dies at age 93

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
Alexander Canario
Cubs trade OF Alexander Canario to the Mets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 25 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Eddie Fisher
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Eddie Fisher dies at age 88
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 22 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Scott Sauerbeck
Former MLB pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dies at age 53
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Rangers SP Andrew Heaney ties AL record for most straight strikeouts
Pirates sign starting pitcher Andrew Heaney
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Scott Alexander
Rockies sign lefthanded relief pitcher Scott Alexander
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Lucas Sims
Nationals sign relief pitcher Lucas Sims
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2025
More News
Arrow to top