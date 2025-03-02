Former Phillies infielder Bobby Malkmus dies at age 93

Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bobby Malkmus of Newark, New Jersey passed away at the age of 93 on February 23 according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Friday. The cause of death was not reported, but according to dignitymemorial.com, he passed away peacefully.

Of Malkmus’s 268 Major League Baseball games, he played 208 games with the Phillies from 1960 to 1962. He also played one season with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, and two seasons with the Washington Senators in 1958 and 1959.

Malkmus’s career statistics

Malkmus batted .215 with eight home runs and 46 runs batted in during 268 games. During 572 at bats and 625 plate appearances, he scored 69 runs and had 123 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, three stolen bases, 38 walks, 172 total bases, nine sacrifice bunts, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .265, and a slugging percentage of .301.

Defensive Versatility

Malkmus played multiple defensive positions. Of his 218 career games, he played 14 games at second base, 65 games at shortstop and 39 games at third base.

World Series title in rookie season

Malkmus was not very productive in his first Major League Baseball season with the Braves. He only batted .091 in 13 games. However, Malkmus was on a Braves franchise that eventually won the World Series. Milwaukee defeated the New York Yankees in seven games. Milwaukee was led by starting pitcher Lew Burdette of Newark, New Jersey, who was the World Series Most Valuable Player.

National League MVP vote

In 1961 with the Phillies. Malkmus actually got a National League most valuable player vote. He batted .231 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in. During 121 games, 342 at bats and 374 plate appearances, Malkmus scored 39 runs and had 79 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 20 walks, 112 total bases, eight sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .276, and slugging percentage of .327. The triples came in back-to-back wins for the Phillies. The first on May 23, 1961 in a 2-1 Phillies win over the Chicago Cubs. and the second on May 24, 1961 in a 7-1 Phillies win over the Milwaukee Braves.