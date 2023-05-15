Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, 27, could be poised for a reunion with the team that drafted him and the only NFL team he has ever played for.

Rudolph has been a free agent since March after spending five seasons in Pittsburgh.

To date, there was not any indication that Rudolph could be re-signed.

Rudolph left the Steelers seeking greener pastures in the free agency market.

Felt a little bad for Mason Rudolph w/ how some things got handled the last few years. Thought there was ZERO chance he'd end up back in Pittsburgh. He talked like he couldn't wait for free agency. He dangled his line out there and got no bites. Oops. But he's a fine 3rd QB. — Donny Football (@DonChed54) May 15, 2023

The Steelers also have Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky set to return for 2023 so should Rudolph return, he would be slotted as the team’s QB3.

Accounts Vary On What Exactly Is Happening On Tuesday

Rudolph will definitely be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

What exactly he is doing there varies depending on who you ask.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor is among several who cite sources saying that Trubisky has been re-signed.

The Steelers are planning to re-sign quarterback Mason Rudolph, per league source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 15, 2023

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Ray Fittipaldo calls Tuesday a visit that “could lead to his return to the roster.”

QB Mason Rudolph is coming in for a visit with the Steelers tomorrow. Very well could lead to his return to the roster. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 15, 2023

Perhaps it is all semantics, and the differences in accounts are not really important.

The meeting could lead to a physical which could formerly usher in Rudolph’s return to Pittsburgh.

There Were Other Free Agent Quarterbacks Available

The Steelers could have gone elsewhere for veteran quarterback assistance; Mason Rudolph is far from the only free agent available.

Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Matt Ryan are free agents who have yet to be signed by an NFL team.

All three have been part of or involved in a postseason playoff run and a Super Bowl appearance.

The Steelers obviously are more inclined to go with familiarity as Rudolph knows the playbook and the offense.

2023 Steelers Are Kenny Pickett’s Team

Kenny Pickett is the quarterback with the expectations and pressure on his shoulders as Trubisky and Rudolph will likely not take the field unless he is injured.

Pickett needs to make a sophomore leap (instead of falling into a sophomore slump) to lead the Steelers in 2023.

The first year of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era concluded with a respectable 9-8 record, but Steelers fans are accustomed to AFC North division championships, playoff berths, and postseason runs.