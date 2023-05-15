NFL News and Rumors

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB And Current Free Agent Mason Rudolph Is ‘Visiting’ Pittsburgh On Tuesday

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, 27, could be poised for a reunion with the team that drafted him and the only NFL team he has ever played for.

Rudolph has been a free agent since March after spending five seasons in Pittsburgh.

To date, there was not any indication that Rudolph could be re-signed.

Rudolph left the Steelers seeking greener pastures in the free agency market.

The Steelers also have Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky set to return for 2023 so should Rudolph return, he would be slotted as the team’s QB3.

Accounts Vary On What Exactly Is Happening On Tuesday

Rudolph will definitely be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

What exactly he is doing there varies depending on who you ask.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor is among several who cite sources saying that Trubisky has been re-signed.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Ray Fittipaldo calls Tuesday a visit that “could lead to his return to the roster.”

Perhaps it is all semantics, and the differences in accounts are not really important.

The meeting could lead to a physical which could formerly usher in Rudolph’s return to Pittsburgh.

There Were Other Free Agent Quarterbacks Available

The Steelers could have gone elsewhere for veteran quarterback assistance; Mason Rudolph is far from the only free agent available.

Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Matt Ryan are free agents who have yet to be signed by an NFL team.

All three have been part of or involved in a postseason playoff run and a Super Bowl appearance.

The Steelers obviously are more inclined to go with familiarity as Rudolph knows the playbook and the offense.

2023 Steelers Are Kenny Pickett’s Team

Kenny Pickett is the quarterback with the expectations and pressure on his shoulders as Trubisky and Rudolph will likely not take the field unless he is injured.

Pickett needs to make a sophomore leap (instead of falling into a sophomore slump) to lead the Steelers in 2023.

The first year of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era concluded with a respectable 9-8 record, but Steelers fans are accustomed to AFC North division championships, playoff berths, and postseason runs.

NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

