Former NFL bruising running back LeGarrette Blount powered his way through countless defenders to punch in 56 career rushing touchdowns. Now he throws punches at youth football games.

Hotter heads prevailed at a 12-year-old-and-under youth football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Blount coached the Gilbert Chandler Youth Football and Cheer Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears. TMZ Sports reports that someone uttered something in the post-game handshake line that triggered the former life of a 6-foot, 247-pounder whose job description entailed trucking world-class athletes.

Drone video captured Blount angrily interacting with opposing coaches. Shouting turned to sprinting when Blount ran toward unfriendly sidelines. People restrained Blount, but the seed of destruction was planted. Groups of parents escalated the situation into a melee where Blount threw two punches at an unidentified man wearing a white T-shirt.

Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount was involved in a fight at a youth football game on Saturday … throwing punches in a wild skirmish — and now, TMZ Sports has learned cops are investigating it all. https://t.co/U4e18JBh1x — TMZ (@TMZ) October 3, 2022

The brawl subsided before the cops arrived on the scene. They consider the star of the showdown an “involved party,

This incident isn’t the first time the former NFL running back lost his cool and potential privileges. He slugged Boise State defensive lineman Byron Hout following a 2009 game when Blount was a member of the University of Oregon Ducks. The haymaker knocked out the remainder of the running back’s season until coach Brian Kelly showed compassion by reinstating him.

Time healed all wounds except perhaps Hout’s jaw. Blount won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots and Philidelphia Eagles. He rushed for over 6,000 yards in his 9-year career. Don’t place any NFL betting on a decade happening. The short-yardage savant holds the former’s single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns.

This incident suggests Blount might be better at setting records than examples.