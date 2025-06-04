Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly considering a move to MLS this summer, with RB Leipzig looking to offload the Germany international.

Tottenham Confirm Timo Werner Will Return To RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Timo Werner will return to RB Leipzig upon the expiry of his loan.

The 29-year-old failed to impress during his 18-month spell in North London. However, he leaves the club with a piece of silverware to his name, having picked up a Europa League winners’ medal last month.

Werner wasn’t registered as part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the knockout stages of the competition, but given that he’d made five appearances during the league phase, he was awarded a medal.

Following the final in Bilbao, he posted photos of his medal on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “What a Team!! Like I said. I came to win titles. Thank you and good night!!”

His final appearance for the club came in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City towards the end of February.

Now returning to Leipzig, it is reported that the Bundesliga side are hoping to offload the German this summer.

Timo Werner ‘Flirting With MLS Move’

According to German outlet Bild, Leipzig are ‘desperate’ to sell Werner this summer as they look to cut around 20% of their budget. The Germany international is reportedly on around $215k-a-week at the Red Bull Arena.

They are so desperate to get rid of him, in fact, that they are willing to sell at a reduced price. Bild claim that Leipzig have made him available for around $4.5 million.

It is understood that a move to Saudi Arabia is on the cards for the 2020-21 Champions League winner, while the player himself is said to be ‘flirting with a move to MLS’.

The report does not state which teams are interested in the striker, however.

Werner Stats For Tottenham: Zero League Goals In 2024-25

Werner finished the 2024-25 season with a career low of zero league goals throughout the campaign. He did score one goal in the Carabao Cup though, netting in the 2-1 fourth-round win over Manchester City.

He made a total of 27 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this term. Across his 18-month tenure in N17, he made 41 appearances, in which he registered three goals and seven assists.

Given his frustrating lack of output, it comes as no surprise that Tottenham opted against making his move permanent.

After substituting the forward at half-time last December, Postecoglou said: “When you’ve got 18-year-olds in the team, it’s not acceptable to me [Werner’s performance].

“I said that to Timo, he’s a German international. In the moment we’re in right now – it’s not like we’ve got many options – I need everyone to at least be going out there and trying to give the best of themselves.

“His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable. We need everybody, including him, to be contributing because we don’t have the depth to leave people out if they perform poorly.

“I expect a level of performance from some of the senior guys, and tonight wasn’t that.”

Werner will be hoping that his next move can spark some life back into his once-promising career.