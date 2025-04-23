The MMA world was rocked this week as former UFC signee Ahmad Hassanzada appeared in Sacramento Superior Court, facing six felony charges related to child sex crimes. The charges, which surfaced just days before his anticipated UFC debut, have sent shockwaves through the combat sports community and prompted swift action from the UFC, which has already severed ties with the lightweight prospect.

Ex-UFC signee Ahmad Hassanzada facing six counts of child sex crimes; co-defendant named https://t.co/CNVpjkGGwE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2025

Court Appearance Reveals Shocking Allegations

Hassanzada, 28, was scheduled to make his Octagon debut on April 26, a milestone now overshadowed by the gravity of the allegations. According to court records, the charges include four counts of engaging in lewd or lascivious acts with a victim aged 14 or 15, where Hassanzada is alleged to be at least ten years older than the victim, as well as two counts involving a child under 14. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between February 9 and February 27, 2024.

Represented by public defender Stacie Rose Jackson, Hassanzada chose to forgo his arraignment on Tuesday, instead preparing for a bail and pre-trial release hearing set for April 30. Judge Benjamin Cassidy presided over the proceedings, outlining the timeline and details of the accusations in open court.

Co-Defendant and Community Fallout

The case took another turn when Khairullah Kakar, a 2-0 amateur MMA fighter and known associate of Hassanzada, was named as a co-defendant. Kakar faces three felony charges for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14, with the alleged crimes occurring from December 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024. Kakar’s social media presence documents his support for Hassanzada in previous fights, further intertwining the two men’s legal and athletic histories.

Both men were apprehended on Saturday and remain in custody, with bail set at $400,000 each. The Sacramento Police Department confirmed that Hassanzada turned himself in following an investigation that began in early 2024. The charges stem from a warrant issued after months of inquiry into the alleged conduct.

The UFC acted swiftly upon learning of Hassanzada’s arrest, removing him from his scheduled bout against Evan Elder and formally terminating their relationship with the fighter. Hassanzada had been training out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, one of the sport’s most renowned gyms, though the gym has yet to comment publicly on the case.

Broader Implications for MMA

This case raises serious questions about the vetting processes for fighters entering major promotions and the gyms and organizations’ responsibilities in monitoring their athletes’ conduct. The MMA community, already under scrutiny for issues related to fighter behavior outside the cage, now faces renewed calls for oversight and accountability.

As the legal process unfolds, both Hassanzada and Kakar are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, the severity of the charges and the high-profile nature of the case ensure that it will remain a focal point for fans, media, and officials alike in the coming weeks.

With the next court date set for April 30, the MMA world will be watching closely as more details emerge in a case that has cast a long shadow over one of the sport’s most promising prospects and the broader fight community.