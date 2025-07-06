Former Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Bobby Jenks of Mission Hills, California passed away of stomach cancer at the age of 44 according to Alex Fletcher of BBC Sports on Saturday. Jenks reportedly moved to Portugal a year ago as that his where his in-laws were based. He leaves behind six children, and wife Eleni Tzitzivacos.

Who did Jenks pitch for?

Jenks pitched seven seasons of Major League Baseball. He was with the White Sox for six seasons from 2005 to 2010, and one season in 2011 with the Boston Red Sox.

Two-time All-Star

Jenks was an All-Star with the White Sox organization in 2006 and 2007. In 2006, Jenks pitched 67 games and had a record of three wins and four losses, with 41 saves and an earned run average of 4.00. In 69 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 66 hits, 31 earned runs, five home runs and 31 walks to go along with career-high 80 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.39. In 2007, Jenks pitched 66 games, and had a record of three wins and five losses, with an earned run average of 2.77. In 65 innings pitched, he gave up 45 hits, 20 earned runs, two home runs and 13 walks, to go along with 56 strikeouts, 40 saves, and an excellent WHIP of 0.89.

Career Regular Season Statistics

Jenks pitched 348 games in his career, and had a record of 16 wins and 20 losses with an earned run average of 3.53. In 357 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 324 hits, 140 earned runs, 26 home runs, and 123 walks, to go along with 351 strikeouts, 173 saves, five holds, and a WHIP of 1.25.

World Series champion

Two decades ago, Jenks was part of the White Sox organization that won the 2005 World Series. The White Sox swept the Houston Astros in four games.

In 2005, Jenks pitched in all four games during the World Series against the Astros. Jenks pitched in four games, had two saves, and had an earned run average of 3.60. He gave up two earned runs in five innings of work.

It was only the third White Sox World Series win in franchise history as they previously won in 1906 and 1917. It was the White Sox first World Series title since the 1919 Black Sox scandal where eight White Sox players were banned from baseball. The players banned had either fixed the World Series, or had knowledge that fixing was taking place and did not notify anyone.