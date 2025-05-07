Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini, who will turn 38 on May 24, announced that this year’s Italian Open will be his last.

Fognini achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 9 in July 2019. He won nine ATP singles titles and eight doubles titles. As a singles player, he was a French Open quarterfinalist and the 2015 Australian Open doubles champion with partner Simone Bolelli.

Fabio Fognini turned professional in 2004. He is married to retired Italian tennis star Flavia Pennetta, the 2015 US Open singles champion and 2011 Australian Open doubles champion. The couple has three children.

Fognini is the elder statesman in Italian tennis, coming before the current generation of Jannik Sinner (23), Lorenzo Musetti(23), Lorenzo Sonego (29), and Matteo Berrettini (29).

Fabio Fognini’s Farewell

Fognini received a wildcard entry into his home tournament. He will play his first round match on Thursday against British player Jacob Fearnley.

He is looking for his first ATP match win in 2025 with limited play this year. Clay is his favorite surface, and he will be a sentimental favorite in the Fearnley match.

Fognini says it is time to step aside and let the younger players play. He is at peace with his decision. Fognini has not officially announced his retirement or put a date on his last match. He is letting the Italian Open fans know that 2025 will be his final tournament.

Fognini spent time with Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj today, and they discussed his recent dancing reality show experience.

Fabio Fognini’s next stage: the dance floor? 🕺 The former world no.9 says this will be his final Italian Open. #IBI25 pic.twitter.com/KMiqi5xuxz — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 7, 2025

It is unclear if he will play doubles in Rome. The ATP doubles draw is not publicized, but it would be fitting if he played both singles and doubles in his farewell tournament.