Former Yankees and Orioles pitcher Art Schallock dies at age 100

Former New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles pitcher Art Schallock of Mill Valley, California passed away at the age of 100 on Thursday according to the Antelope Valley Press. At the time of Schallock’s death, he was the oldest living former Major League Baseball player according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com.

Schallock, who was born on April 25, 1924, played five seasons from 1951 to 1955. He was with the Yankees from 1951 to 1955, before being selected off waivers by the Orioles in his final MLB season.

Career Statistics

Schallock pitched 58 games and had a record of six wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 4.02. During 170 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 199 hits, 76 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 91 walks, to go along with 77 strikeouts, three complete games, one save, two holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.70.

Three Complete Games

Schallock’s first complete game came on August 21, 1951 in an 11-4 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers. That was followed by a complete game in a 5-1 Yankees loss to the Philadelphia Athletics on September 24, 1954 and a complete game in a 1-0 Orioles loss to the Yankees on May 29, 1955.

One Save and Two Holds

In Schallock’s rookie season, he picked up his first MLB hold. Schallock threw two thirds of an inning, and gave up one hit, in a 5-4 Yankees win over the Chicago White Sox on September 20, 1951. Schallock’s second career hold came in a 6-5 Orioles win over the Tigers on June 5, 1955. He threw an inning and a third and gave up two hits, and had one strikeout.

On August 4, 1953 in a 15-0 Yankees win over the Tigers, Schallock recorded an unusual save based on the scoreline. He threw three shutout innings and gave up four hits and had two strikeouts.

Pitched in 1953 World Series

Schallock pitched for the Yankees in the 1953 World Series. He pitched two innings, and gave up one earned run against the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Yankees lost the game, but won the series.