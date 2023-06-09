Title: Forte Belmont Stakes Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances
Meta:
After missing the first two Triple Crown races, Forte is the morning line favorite at Belmont Park for the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Find Forte’s odds to win the Belmont Stakes, along with his jockey, trainer, owner, and horse racing stats ahead of the final jewel of the Triple Crown this weekend.
After a promising start to his career as a two-year-old, Forte has had an underwhelming 2023 season. The young colt had a lot of hype surrounding him heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby but was scratched due to an injury a few days before the race. He was also forced to miss the Preakness after being placed on the veterinarian’s list.
At the Belmont Stakes, horse racing fans will finally get a good glimpse of the colt running in his first-ever Triple Crown race. Despite his long layoff, Forte still holds the best record among the horses in Elmont, New York, with six wins in seven starts.
Forte is listed as the favorite again at Belmont Park opening at +220 odds heading into Saturday. The “Test of Champion” will be the longest race that Forte has ever raced, but his past performances and sheer strength are enough to make him the early favorite at the 2023 Belmont Stakes.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Forte Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes
The Belmont Stakes will have nine horses lined up to race.
Their field is mixed with newcomers along with previous Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes runners including the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.
Despite a previous Triple Crown winner in the mix, Forte opens as the morning line favorite holding on to +220 heading into Saturday. Running out of gate 6, Forte opened as a +200 but moved to +220 shortly after the post position draw.
Close behind him, Angel of Empire checks in at +350 followed by Tapit Trice at +400. The 2023 Preakness Stakes winner, National Treasure, owns the fourth-best odds at Belmont Park with +600 odds to win back-to-back Triple Crown races.
Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.
|Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+220
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Tapit Trice
|+400
|National Treasure
|+600
|Arcangelo
|+850
|Hit Show
|+1000
|Red Route One
|+2000
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
Forte Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Forte will be racing closer to the middle of the pack from post position No. 6, which has only produced 9 Belmont Stakes winners all-time.
Historically, the best post position is the No.1, but given Forte’s pristine record under trainer Todd Pletcher, it’s hard to rule him out this weekend.
Forte was auctioned for $110,000 and has already 20x his value with all of his wins, earning over $2.4 million during his racing career.
Check out the Forte’s Jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price below.
JockeyIrad Ortiz Jr.
|Horse
|Forte
|Post Position
|6
|Odds
|+220
|Trainer
|Todd Pletcher
|Owner(s)
|Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
|Breeder
|South Gate Farm
|Pedigree
|Violence – Queen Caroline by Blame
|Auction Price
|$110,000
Forte Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Together, Pletcher and Forte have been successful tandem.
In seven starts, Forte has won six races for a total of $2,409,830, which is the most prize money earned of any horse in the Belmont Stakes field despite never racing in a Triple Crown event.
Forte has earned $344,261 per start, also most in the field. So, it should come as no surprise that the colt has one of the Equibase Speed Figures as well. Forte registered a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106, making him one of the fastest horses at Belmont Park.
Look for him to try to emerge from the outside in Elmont.
|Career Record
|7 (6-0-0)
|Career Earnings
|$2,409,830
|Earnings Per Start
|$344,261
|Running Style
|Stalker/Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|106
Forte Horse Pedigree
|Violence (USA)
2010
|Medaglia d’Oro (USA)
1999
|El Prado (IRL)
1989
|Sadler’s Wells (USA)
1981
|Lady Capulet (USA)
1974
|Cappucino Bay (USA)
1989
|Bailjumper (USA)
1974
|Dubbed In (USA)
1973
|Violent Beauty (USA)
2003
|Gone West (USA)
1984
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Secrettame (USA)
1978
|Storming Beauty (USA)
1998
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Sky Beauty (USA)
1990
|Queen Caroline (USA)
2013
|Blame (USA)
2006
|Arch (USA)
1995
|Kris S. (USA)
1977
|Aurora (USA)
1988
|Liable (USA)
1995
|Seeking the Gold (USA)
1985
|Bound (USA)
1984
|Queens Plaza (USA)
2002
|Forestry (USA)
1996
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Shared Interest (USA)
1988
|Kew Garden (USA)
1997
|Seattle Slew (USA)
1974
|Jeano (USA)
1988
Forte Past Performances and Results
Even with six wins on his resume, Forte has only raced twice so far in 2023. He won both events and they were both graded stakes races. The Curlin Kentucky Derby was his biggest win of the year so far dating back to April 1st. But it will be interesting to see if Forte needs to shake off a bit of rust, as it’s been over two months since he has raced competitively.
Check out Forte’s past performances and results below.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race
|Grade
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Gulfstream Park
|4/1/2023
|14
|Curlin Florida Derby
|1
|1
|104
|Gulfstream Park
|3/4/2023
|14
|Fountain of Youth Stakes
|2
|1
|106
|Keeneland
|11/4/2022
|9
|FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1
|1
|105
|Keeneland
|10/8/2022
|9
|Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
|1
|1
|102
|Saratoga
|9/5/2022
|11
|Hopeful Stakes
|1
|1
|95
|Saratoga
|7/16/2022
|10
|Sanford Stakes
|3
|4
|80
|Belmont Park
|5/27/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|91
Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.