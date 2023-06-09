Horse Racing

Forte Belmont Stakes Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
After missing the first two Triple Crown races, Forte is the morning line favorite at Belmont Park for the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Find Forte’s odds to win the Belmont Stakes, along with his jockey, trainer, owner, and horse racing stats ahead of the final jewel of the Triple Crown this weekend.

After a promising start to his career as a two-year-old, Forte has had an underwhelming 2023 season. The young colt had a lot of hype surrounding him heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby but was scratched due to an injury a few days before the race. He was also forced to miss the Preakness after being placed on the veterinarian’s list.

At the Belmont Stakes, horse racing fans will finally get a good glimpse of the colt running in his first-ever Triple Crown race. Despite his long layoff, Forte still holds the best record among the horses in Elmont, New York, with six wins in seven starts.

Forte is listed as the favorite again at Belmont Park opening at +220 odds heading into Saturday. The “Test of Champion” will be the longest race that Forte has ever raced, but his past performances and sheer strength are enough to make him the early favorite at the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Forte Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes will have nine horses lined up to race.

Their field is mixed with newcomers along with previous Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes runners including the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

Despite a previous Triple Crown winner in the mix, Forte opens as the morning line favorite holding on to +220 heading into Saturday. Running out of gate 6, Forte opened as a +200 but moved to +220 shortly after the post position draw.

Close behind him, Angel of Empire checks in at +350 followed by Tapit Trice at +400. The 2023 Preakness Stakes winner, National Treasure, owns the fourth-best odds at Belmont Park with +600 odds to win back-to-back Triple Crown races.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Forte +220 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +850 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1000 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +2000 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Forte Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Forte will be racing closer to the middle of the pack from post position No. 6, which has only produced 9 Belmont Stakes winners all-time.

Historically, the best post position is the No.1, but given Forte’s pristine record under trainer Todd Pletcher, it’s hard to rule him out this weekend.

Forte was auctioned for $110,000 and has already 20x his value with all of his wins, earning over $2.4 million during his racing career.

Check out the Forte’s Jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price below.

JockeyIrad Ortiz Jr.

Horse Forte
Post Position 6
Odds +220
Trainer Todd Pletcher
Owner(s) Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
Breeder South Gate Farm
Pedigree Violence – Queen Caroline by Blame
Auction Price $110,000

Forte Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Together, Pletcher and Forte have been successful tandem.

In seven starts, Forte has won six races for a total of $2,409,830, which is the most prize money earned of any horse in the Belmont Stakes field despite never racing in a Triple Crown event.

Forte has earned $344,261 per start, also most in the field. So, it should come as no surprise that the colt has one of the Equibase Speed Figures as well. Forte registered a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106, making him one of the fastest horses at Belmont Park.

Look for him to try to emerge from the outside in Elmont.

Career Record 7 (6-0-0)
Career Earnings $2,409,830
Earnings Per Start $344,261
Running Style Stalker/Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 106

Forte Horse Pedigree

Violence (USA)

2010

 Medaglia d’Oro (USA)

1999

 El Prado (IRL)

1989

 Sadler’s Wells (USA)

1981
Lady Capulet (USA)

1974
Cappucino Bay (USA)

1989

 Bailjumper (USA)

1974
Dubbed In (USA)

1973
Violent Beauty (USA)

2003

 Gone West (USA)

1984

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Secrettame (USA)

1978
Storming Beauty (USA)

1998

 Storm Cat (USA)

1983
Sky Beauty (USA)

1990
Queen Caroline (USA)

2013

 Blame (USA)

2006

 Arch (USA)

1995

 Kris S. (USA)

1977
Aurora (USA)

1988
Liable (USA)

1995

 Seeking the Gold (USA)

1985
Bound (USA)

1984
Queens Plaza (USA)

2002

 Forestry (USA)

1996

 Storm Cat (USA)

1983
Shared Interest (USA)

1988
Kew Garden (USA)

1997

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Jeano (USA)

1988

Forte Past Performances and Results

Even with six wins on his resume, Forte has only raced twice so far in 2023. He won both events and they were both graded stakes races. The Curlin Kentucky Derby was his biggest win of the year so far dating back to April 1st. But it will be interesting to see if Forte needs to shake off a bit of rust, as it’s been over two months since he has raced competitively.

Check out Forte’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Grade Finish Speed Figure
Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 14 Curlin Florida Derby 1 1 104
Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes 2 1 106
Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1 105
Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity 1 1 102
Saratoga 9/5/2022 11 Hopeful Stakes 1 1 95
Saratoga 7/16/2022 10 Sanford Stakes 3 4 80
Belmont Park 5/27/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 91

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing
