Trained by the legendary Todd Pletcher, Forte will enter the 2023 Kentucky Derby as the odds-on favorite to ride into the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs. Find out Forte’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with the horse’s jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, and Equibase Speed Figure heading into the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Though the field isn’t quite set, the best horse racing betting sites have already released odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Heading into the post position draw, Forte comes in as the overwhelming favorite to win the 149th Run for the Roses.

The colt leads the pack with the most career earnings with $2,409,830, more than double the next highest-earning horse. Due to Forte’s pristine record, all eyes will be on the colt heading into the Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte has the team and pedigree to ride into the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs.

Forte Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will feature 20 of the best thoroughbreds in the world at Churchill Downs next weekend. Often known as the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports”, Todd Pletcher’s Forte is expected to stand out among the rest of the entries. With six first-place finishes in seven races, the colt has earned the most prize money and points heading into Derby Day.

The post position draw will be announced on Monday, which may affect the Kentucky Derby odds for all horses. However, it would be a surprise to see another horse emerge as the favorite.

Currently, the best online sportsbooks have Forte as the favorite to win, checking in at +250 odds. He’s followed by Tapit Trice (+650), Practical Move (+1000), and Angel of Empire (+1000).

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Forte Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Forte is a promising thoroughbred that is set to race in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This three-year-old colt has already had an impressive horse racing career with six wins in seven starts. Trained by Todd A. Pletcher, who has two Kentucky Derby wins under his belt, Forte is known for his speed and stamina on the track.

His jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr, is also a seasoned rider with multiple Derby wins to his name. However, Ortiz Jr. has never won the Kentucky Derby. With a history of strong performances, Forte could be the horse that finally changes his fortunes.

The colt has already amassed 190 points, including winning the Florida Derby. In four career Grade 1 Stakes races, Forte has finished first in every event. Florida Derby winners have also performed well at Churchill Downs, producing five winners at the Kentucky Derby since 2006.

The colt was bought for $110,000 and has already won over $2.4 million in career earnings.

The horse is officially owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, bred from the South Gate Farm.

For a quick breakdown of Forte’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Horse Forte Odds +250 Points 190 Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer Todd Pletcher Owner(s) Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable Breeder South Gate Farm Pedigree Violence – Queen Caroline by Blame Auction Price $110,000

Forte Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

In seven career races, Forte has displayed the winning gene. He has six wins and one finish outside the money but has won all four of his Grade 1 Stakes races. The colt averages $344,261 per start.

Check out Forte’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 7 (6-0-0) Career Earnings $2,409,830 Earnings Per Start $344,261 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 106

Forte Horse Pedigree

Violence (USA) 2010 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Violent Beauty (USA) 2003 Gone West (USA) 1984 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Secrettame (USA) 1978 Storming Beauty (USA) 1998 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Sky Beauty (USA) 1990 Queen Caroline (USA) 2013 Blame (USA) 2006 Arch (USA) 1995 Kris S. (USA) 1977 Aurora (USA) 1988 Liable (USA) 1995 Seeking the Gold (USA) 1985 Bound (USA) 1984 Queens Plaza (USA) 2002 Forestry (USA) 1996 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Shared Interest (USA) 1988 Kew Garden (USA) 1997 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Jeano (USA) 1988

Forte Past Performances and Results

Forte has earned a reputation with his sparkling record on the race track.

So far in the colt’s racing career, Forte has won four Grade 1 Stakes and a Grade 2 Stakes. The only race that the colt dropped was a Grade 3 stakes, where he finished fourth.

Since then, Forte has one five races in a row including the Hopeful Stakes, Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, FanDuel Breeders’ Cup, Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Curlin Kentucky Derby.

Since last year, Forte’s speed has been consistent with his Equibase Speed Figure hovering around 102 to 106.

Check out Forte’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Grade Finish Speed Figure Gulfstream Park 4/1/2023 14 Curlin Florida Derby 1 1 104 Gulfstream Park 3/4/2023 14 Fountain of Youth Stakes 2 1 106 Keeneland 11/4/2022 9 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1 105 Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity 1 1 102 Saratoga 9/5/2022 11 Hopeful Stakes 1 1 95 Saratoga 7/16/2022 10 Sanford Stakes 3 4 80 Belmont Park 5/27/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 91

