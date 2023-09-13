Fortinet Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour is back with a seven-event fall schedule that kicks off with the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Thursday, September 14. Find the 2023 Fortinet Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will mark the start of the fall schedule, where players ranked 50th or higher on the FedEx Point standings will compete for spots in signature events in 2024 and full-year playing privileges.

There’s more on the line this year than ever before. The competition will be heated and some familiar names are scheduled to be playing in the fall.

The field is led by defending champion Max Homa at +700 odds. He is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400), Sahith Theegala (+1600), Cameron Davis (+2000), and Stephan Jaeger (+2200).

Scroll below for Fortinet Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Fortinet Championship 2023

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Fall Event: Fortinet Championship 2023

Fortinet Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 🏆 Fortinet Championship 2022 Winner: Max Homa

Max Homa 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Fortinet Championship Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Silverado Resort and Spa | Napa Valley, California

Silverado Resort and Spa | Napa Valley, California 🎲 Fortinet Championship Odds: Max Homa (+700) | Justin Thomas (+1400) | Sahith Theegala (+1600) | Cameron Davis (+2000) | Stephan Jaeger (+2200)

Fortinet Championship 2023 Odds

The Tour is moving back to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.

As a result, the seven FedEx Cup fall events will offer players outside the top 50 on the points list a qualify for the 2024 signature events. It will also give players inside the top 125 a chance to keep their PGA Tour cards for next season.

Max Homa is the heavy favorite heading into this weekend. He is the two-time defending champion at Silverado Resort and opens with +700 odds.

Homa’s Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Thomas, has the second shortest odds at +1400. While he didn’t qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Thomas has another chance to secure his spot in the first two signature events of the season.

The top five round out with Sahith Theegala (+1600), Cameron Davis (+2000), and Stephan Jaeger (+2200).

Check out the complete Fortinet Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Fortinet Championship Odds Play Max Homa +700 Justin Thomas +1400 Sahith Theegala +1600 Cameron Davis +2000 Stephan Jaeger +2200 Beau Hossler +2500 Eric Cole +3300 Brendon Todd +3500 J.J. Spaun +3500 Andrew Putnam +3500 Lucas Herbert +4000 Akshay Bhatia +4000 Davis Thompson +5000 Nick Hardy +5000 Garrick Higgo +5500 Alex Noren +6000 Justin Suh +6000 Doug Ghim +6000 Sam Stevens +6000 Taylor Montgomery +6500 Mark Hubbard +6500 Kevin Streelman +6500 Sam Ryder +6500 Chez Reavie +7000 Austin Eckroat +7000 Taylor Pendrith +7000 Matt Kuchar +7500 Peter Kuest +7500 Chesson Hadley +7500 Dylan Wu +7500 Kevin Yu +7500 Webb Simpson +8000

Fortinet Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

The Fortinet Championship will be full of great storylines as the best golfers of the 2023 PGA Tour season compete for final spots in the Fortinet Championship.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Fortinet Championship below.

Max Homa (+700)

Homa will look to complete a three-peat at the Fortinet Championship this weekend. Once he’s finished this weekend, Homa will be heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup.

Homa finished off the regular season and playoffs strong, recording five top-12 finishes from the Genesis Scottish Open through to the Tour Championship. The Fortinet Championship will not only be a historical moment for Homa but it’s also a chance for him to get back into form ahead of the Ryder Cup.

He’s definitely the best player in the field, gaining 1.27 strokes per round over the last 36 rounds. Homa has a great course history as a two-time defending champion. He’s a clear favorite for a reason and there isn’t much reason to doubt his game right now.

Sahith Theegala (+1600)

Sahith Theegala is still on the hunt for his first win but heads back to his home state of California for the Fortinet Championship. It was only his second year on the Tour and Theegala showed that he could play with the best golfers in the world.

He made 56 cuts this year with 12 top-10 finishes. Theegala made the playoffs this year and was able to advance to the BMW Championship. He has a good history at Silverado Resort finishing T6 last year.

Look for Theegala to tally his first win of his career back on the West Coast.

Eric Cole(+3300)

Despite his season ending at the BMW Championship, Cole has been solid on the course for the past few months. Cole has earned four straight top-31 finishes and has made every cut since Colonial.

He’s got huge upside and has a unique skill-set combination of strong approach play and excellent putting. He’ll be solid at Silverado and has a good chance of threatening the top of the leaderboard this weekend.

Golf Betting Guides 2023