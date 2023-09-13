Golf News and Rumors

Fortinet Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Fortinet Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour is back with a seven-event fall schedule that kicks off with the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Thursday, September 14. Find the 2023 Fortinet Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will mark the start of the fall schedule, where players ranked 50th or higher on the FedEx Point standings will compete for spots in signature events in 2024 and full-year playing privileges.

There’s more on the line this year than ever before. The competition will be heated and some familiar names are scheduled to be playing in the fall.

The field is led by defending champion Max Homa at +700 odds. He is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400), Sahith Theegala (+1600), Cameron Davis (+2000), and Stephan Jaeger (+2200).

Scroll below for Fortinet Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Fortinet Championship 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Fall Event: Fortinet Championship 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
  • 🏆 Fortinet Championship 2022 Winner: Max Homa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Fortinet Championship Purse: $8,400,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Silverado Resort and Spa | Napa Valley, California
  • 🎲 Fortinet Championship Odds: Max Homa (+700) | Justin Thomas (+1400) | Sahith Theegala (+1600) | Cameron Davis (+2000) | Stephan Jaeger (+2200)

Fortinet Championship 2023 Odds

The Tour is moving back to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.

As a result, the seven FedEx Cup fall events will offer players outside the top 50 on the points list a qualify for the 2024 signature events. It will also give players inside the top 125 a chance to keep their PGA Tour cards for next season.

Max Homa is the heavy favorite heading into this weekend. He is the two-time defending champion at Silverado Resort and opens with +700 odds.

Homa’s Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Thomas, has the second shortest odds at +1400. While he didn’t qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Thomas has another chance to secure his spot in the first two signature events of the season.

The top five round out with Sahith Theegala (+1600), Cameron Davis (+2000), and Stephan Jaeger (+2200).

Check out the complete Fortinet Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Fortinet Championship Odds Play
Max Homa +700 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1400 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +1600 BetOnline logo
Cameron Davis +2000 BetOnline logo
Stephan Jaeger +2200 BetOnline logo
Beau Hossler +2500 BetOnline logo
Eric Cole +3300 BetOnline logo
Brendon Todd +3500 BetOnline logo
J.J. Spaun +3500 BetOnline logo
Andrew Putnam +3500 BetOnline logo
Lucas Herbert +4000 BetOnline logo
Akshay Bhatia +4000 BetOnline logo
Davis Thompson +5000 BetOnline logo
Nick Hardy +5000 BetOnline logo
Garrick Higgo +5500 BetOnline logo
Alex Noren +6000 BetOnline logo
Justin Suh +6000 BetOnline logo
Doug Ghim +6000 BetOnline logo
Sam Stevens +6000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Montgomery +6500 BetOnline logo
Mark Hubbard +6500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Streelman +6500 BetOnline logo
Sam Ryder +6500 BetOnline logo
Chez Reavie +7000 BetOnline logo
Austin Eckroat +7000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Pendrith +7000 BetOnline logo
Matt Kuchar +7500 BetOnline logo
Peter Kuest +7500 BetOnline logo
Chesson Hadley +7500 BetOnline logo
Dylan Wu +7500 BetOnline logo
Kevin Yu +7500 BetOnline logo
Webb Simpson +8000 BetOnline logo

Fortinet Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

The Fortinet Championship will be full of great storylines as the best golfers of the 2023 PGA Tour season compete for final spots in the Fortinet Championship.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Fortinet Championship below.

Max Homa (+700)

Homa will look to complete a three-peat at the Fortinet Championship this weekend. Once he’s finished this weekend, Homa will be heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup.

Homa finished off the regular season and playoffs strong, recording five top-12 finishes from the Genesis Scottish Open through to the Tour Championship. The Fortinet Championship will not only be a historical moment for Homa but it’s also a chance for him to get back into form ahead of the Ryder Cup.

He’s definitely the best player in the field, gaining 1.27 strokes per round over the last 36 rounds. Homa has a great course history as a two-time defending champion. He’s a clear favorite for a reason and there isn’t much reason to doubt his game right now.

Bet on Max Homa (+700)

Sahith Theegala (+1600)

Sahith Theegala is still on the hunt for his first win but heads back to his home state of California for the Fortinet Championship. It was only his second year on the Tour and Theegala showed that he could play with the best golfers in the world.

He made 56 cuts this year with 12 top-10 finishes. Theegala made the playoffs this year and was able to advance to the BMW Championship. He has a good history at Silverado Resort finishing T6 last year.

Look for Theegala to tally his first win of his career back on the West Coast.

Bet on Sahith Theegala (+1600)

Eric Cole(+3300)

Despite his season ending at the BMW Championship, Cole has been solid on the course for the past few months. Cole has earned four straight top-31 finishes and has made every cut since Colonial.

He’s got huge upside and has a unique skill-set combination of strong approach play and excellent putting. He’ll be solid at Silverado and has a good chance of threatening the top of the leaderboard this weekend.

Bet on Eric Cole(+3300)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Fortinet Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 20% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M

Fortinet Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 20% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Ryder Cup 2023: European Team Confirmed, Luke Donald Snubs Adrian Meronk
Ryder Cup 2023: European Team Confirmed, Luke Donald Snubs Adrian Meronk
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Best Twitter Reactions To Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup Selection
The Best Twitter Reactions To Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup Selection
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 31 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Career Earnings Up 17% YoY After Setting PGA Tour Driving Record in 2023
Rory McIlroy Career Earnings Up 17% YoY After Setting PGA Tour Driving Record in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Who is Viktor Hovland's Caddie? Shay Knight Earnings, Net Worth, & Contract
Who is Viktor Hovland’s Caddie? Shay Knight Earnings, Net Worth, & Contract
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Did Donald Trump Really Shoot 67 At Bedminster Tournament?
Donald Trump Shoots 67 To Win Seniors Tournament in Bedminster
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 29 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Brooks Koepka on the 17th hole during the first round of the LIV Golf event
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Among Captain’s Picks For 2023 Ryder Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top