Four best women's matches in fourth round of 2025 French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Amanda Anisimova

Things are getting very exciting at the 2025 French Open. We are now entering the round of 16. Over the next two days, there are going to be some great women’s matches. Here are the best four.

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (16) Amanda Anisimova–USA

Sabalenka has been dominant at the French Open to date as she has only lost 10 games in her first three matches. The world number one has won three grand slam titles. She won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024. Anisimova’s best grand slam result was reaching the French Open semifinal in 2019. In a very interesting statistic, Anisimova has beaten Sabalenka in five of seven meetings. Her wins came at the third round of the 2019 Australian Open (6-3, 6-2), second round of the 2019 French Open (6-4, 6-2), second round of Charleston in 2022 (3-6, 6-4, 6-3), first round of Madrid in 2022 (6-2, 3-6, 6-4), and quarterfinals of Toronto in 2024 (6-4, 6-2).

(4) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. (13) Elena Svitolina–UKR

Paolini reached the final of Wimbledon and the French Open in 2024. Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the semifinals of the United States Open in 2023. Svitolina won their only prior meeting. It came in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

(5) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. (12) Elena Rybakina–KAZ

In a battle of grand slam champions, Swiatek won the 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 French Opens. Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022. Swiatek and Rybakina have beaten each other four times. Rybakina has won both matches on clay (quarterfinals of the 2023 Italian Open and the semifinals of Stuttgart in 2024). Swiatek has won both meetings in 2025 (semifinals of United Cup, and quarterfinals of Doha).

(6) Mirra Andreeva–RUS vs. (17) Daría Kasatkina–AUS

Both are grand slam semifinalists. Andreeva made the semifinals of the French Open in 2024, and Kasatkina made the semifinals of the French Open in 2022. Kasatkina won the only prior matchup, 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 in the final of the 2024 Ningbo Open.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

