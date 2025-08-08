Four intriguing August series in MLB

As we approach the second full weekend in August, there are four intriguing Major League Baseball series. Let us take a look.

Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers

The Phillies lead the National League East at 65 wins and 49 losses. They have a two and a half game lead over the New York Mets. The Rangers are in third place in the American League West with a record of 60 wins and 56 losses. They are four and a half games back of the division leading Houston Astros.

Philadelphia is led offensively by designated hitter and All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio, and shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida. Schwarber leads the Major Leagues with 94 runs batted in, and the National League with 40 home runs.

On the mound, the Phillies are led by starting pitchers Zach Wheeler of Smyrna, Georgia and southpaw starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez of La Romana, Dominican Republic. Sanchez, who gets the start on Friday night, is third in the National League with a 2.40 earned run average. Wheeler, who gets the start on Sunday, leads the Major Leagues with 16 quality starts and the National League with 182 strikeouts.

New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Mets are second in the National League East at 63 wins and 52 losses. The Brewers have the best record in all of Major League Baseball at 70 wins and 44 losses. They lead the second place Chicago Cubs by four games in the National League Central. Offensively, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida is second in the Major Leagues with 91 runs batted in.

Boston Red Sox @ San Diego Padres

The Red Sox are in second place in the American League East with a record of 64 wins and 52 losses. They trail the first place Toronto Blue Jays by four games. The Padres are at 64 wins and 51 losses in the National League West. They trail the first place Los Angeles Dodgers by two games.

Offensively, Padres third baseman Manny Machado of Hialeah, Florida leads the National League with 133 hits and Padres first baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela is third in the National League with 129 hits. On the mound, Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela leads the Major Leagues with 32 saves. Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia, who gets the start on Sunday, is third in the National League with 162 strikeouts.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Blue Jays lead the American League East with a record of 68 wins and 48 losses. The Dodgers lead the National League West with a record of 66 wins and 49 losses. Friday’s pitching matchup will be a battle of pitchers who have had 3000 strikeouts in their careers. The Blue Jays are going with Max Scherzer of St. Louis, Missouri, who has 3451, and the Dodgers are going with Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas, who has 3010.

Offensively, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida leads the Major Leagues with 145 hits. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan is second in the National League with 39 home runs and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, California leads the National League with a .307 batting average. On the mound, Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman of Latham, New York is third in the American League with 26 saves.